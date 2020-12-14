Boston is rolling back its reopening, Mayor Walsh announced Monday. Here’s what has to close

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that he is implementing tighter restrictions on the city’s economy starting Wednesday amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Mayors of other nearby cities and towns, including Newton, Somerville, and Winthrop have also agreed to pull back on reopening, and each community is announcing its own measures.
Boston, which had been in Phase 3, Step 1 of Massachusetts’ reopening plan, will move into a modified Phase 2, Step 2 for at least three weeks, Walsh announced, adding that the city has been experiencing a “steady increase” in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving.
Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that the state would move to Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plan, in addition to other measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state. Those restrictions went into effect on Sunday.
Advertisement
Here’s what has to close in Boston:
- Indoor fitness centers and health clubs, including gyms using alternative spaces. One-on-one personal training sessions are allowed
- Movie theaters
- Museums
- Aquariums
- Indoor recreational and athletic facilities for adults. College sports teams in Boston can continue to use indoor recreational recreational facilities and fitness centers. Indoor pools can also remain open with restrictions
- Indoor historical spaces and sites
- Indoor recreational venues with low potential for contact, including batting cages, driving ranges, bowling alleys, and rock-climbing walls
- Sightseeing and other organized tours, including bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, and whale watching
- Indoor and outdoor gaming arcades and associated gaming devices
- Indoor event spaces, including meeting rooms, ballrooms, private party rooms, and social clubs. Private social clubs can continue to operate if they serve food
Indoor dining can continue in Boston, Walsh said, but restaurants with bar seating will need approval from the city’s licensing board, and there will be a 90-minute time limit on eating at restaurants.
Film production, which is not allowed to operate under Phase 2, Step 2 of the state’s guidelines, will be allowed to continue, Walsh said.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.