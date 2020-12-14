Boston is rolling back its reopening, Mayor Walsh announced Monday. Here’s what has to close

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that he is implementing tighter restrictions on the city’s economy starting Wednesday amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Mayors of other nearby cities and towns, including Newton, Somerville, and Winthrop have also agreed to pull back on reopening, and each community is announcing its own measures.

Boston, which had been in Phase 3, Step 1 of Massachusetts’ reopening plan, will move into a modified Phase 2, Step 2 for at least three weeks, Walsh announced, adding that the city has been experiencing a “steady increase” in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving.