Claims of ‘bleak’ environmental justice record appear to fell a Biden favorite

Possible last-minute candidates, those people said, include Michael Regan, a senior North Carolina environmental official, and Richard Revesz, a New York University law professor, neither of whom had been in serious contention for the job until late last week. The Biden team is also considering asking Gina McCarthy, who ran the agency in the Obama administration, to return.

Now Biden’s team is scrambling to find someone else, according to several people who have spoken with the presidential transition team. The chief reason: This month, a group of more than 70 environmental justice groups wrote to the Biden transition charging that Nichols has a “bleak track record in addressing environmental racism.”

WASHINGTON — When Joe Biden won the presidential election, his top candidate to lead the nation’s most powerful environmental agency appeared clear: Mary Nichols, California’s clean air regulator and arguably the country’s most experienced climate change official, was seen as a lock to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

The environmental justice groups cited Nichols’s role in pushing California’s cap-and-trade program, which is designed to broadly reduce pollution of planet-warming greenhouse gases — but disproportionately does so at the expense, the groups said, of communities of color by exposing them to more pollutants like smog and soot. The groups charged that Nichols had repeatedly disregarded or dismissed the concerns of those communities about the effects of the climate policies she enacted.

The letter appears to have resonated: One of Biden’s key campaign pledges was a promise to address environmental justice, highlighting the need to protect poor and minority communities that are exposed to more pollution than rich communities.

While Biden had expected that Nichols would be criticized by Republicans for her history of pushing tough regulations on industries, he was caught off guard by the intense objections to Nichols from liberals.

The influence of those groups, and Biden’s reactions to their push, appears to be another signal of the increasing tensions between the left and moderate factions of the Democratic Party. Biden has already been subject to criticism from the left for some of his Cabinet picks, even as he explicitly attempts to build a Cabinet of racial and gender diversity.

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.









































Nichols, 75, was first appointed to run California’s clean air program in 1979 by Governor Jerry Brown. In the decades since, she has been at the helm of that program as California has been at the vanguard of environmental policy, passing ambitious, first-in-the-nation measures on pollution control and conservation that have often served as models for national and even international environmental law.

During the Clinton administration, she joined the EPA as its top clean air official, then returned to California, where she ran the state’s pioneer cap-and-trade climate change program under Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. During the Obama administration, it was Nichols who helped broker a deal with the federal government and the nation’s largest automakers, which took California’s stringent regulations on planet-warming auto emissions and applied them nationwide. Just as Barack Obama borrowed clean air and climate change strategies from California, Biden is widely expected to do the same.

In an interview last week, when she was still seen as a top contender for the EPA job, Nichols pushed back forcefully at the contention that she has been insensitive to environmental justice issues.

“California is at the forefront of actions anywhere in the nation and the world to direct attention and funding to underfunded communities,” she said.

Nichols noted that the primary objection of environmental justice groups has been her embrace of California’s cap-and-trade policy, a system under which the state has placed a tightening cap on greenhouse emissions from stationary sources but allows companies to buy and sell permits to pollute.

She noted that the program had been put in place because it was the one preferred by Schwarzenegger, the Republican governor who passed the state’s climate bill in 2006 and recruited her to implement it in 2007.

In pushing the system, Schwarzenegger was following the recommendations of policy experts: Economists have said for years that the most effective way to reduce climate pollution is to put a price on emissions, thus driving the market away from pollution.

But environmental justice advocates have maintained that the cap-and-trade system privileges corporations over communities by allowing companies to pay to pollute.

“It’s a moral objection to the notion of people paying to pollute, and the very concept as a way for companies to trade allowances to comply,” Nichols said.

But Nichols said that, under her guidance, the California cap-and-trade program has allocated 40 percent of the revenues collected from the program to be spent in underprivileged and minority communities.

Even if Biden chooses another person to head his EPA, many of his top climate officials, including John Kerry, the former secretary of state who will serve as the new White House climate envoy, remain proponents of carbon pricing policies.

