Mass. reports 3,572 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 37 new deaths

The agency said 72,883 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,788 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 37 to 11,135, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,572 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 283,146.

The state reported that 56,122 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9.62 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,341 people, bringing that total to 300,791.





The state reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.7 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.7 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,605 to 1,644. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.