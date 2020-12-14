These cities and towns in Massachusetts are rolling back their reopenings

Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that the state would move to Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plan, in addition to other measures, to curb the spread of the virus in the state. Those restrictions went into effect on Sunday.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and officials in Arlington, Brockton, Lynn, and Somerville, and Newton said on Monday their communities are moving from Phase 3, Step 1, to a modified Phase 2, Step 2 for at least three weeks.

Amid rising COVID-19 numbers in Massachusetts, a number of cities and towns in the state announced they are reverting to more restrictive phases of the state’s reopening plan.

Each community is releasing details of its rollbacks. Here’s what we know so far:

Arlington:

Though it did not announce it was rolling back to Phase 2, Step 2, Arlington’s restrictions mirror the Phase 2, Step 2 restrictions. Bar seating is not allowed in Arlington, the town announced Monday. The new measures go into effect on Wednesday.

Boston:

Boston announced it would roll back to a modified Phase 2, Step 2 beginning Wednesday. See more details here.

Brockton:

Brockton announced it would revert to Phase 2, Step 2 beginning Wednesday. In addition, bar seating is allowed in Brockton, but people can’t be served from behind the bar, according to an announcement from the city.

Lynn:

Lynn announced it would revert to a modified Phase 2, Step 2 beginning on Friday. The city’s restrictions are similar to those in Phase 2, Step 2, but it did not mention museums, aquariums, or arcades. Restaurants with bar seating will need to submit plans to the health department and implement additional protective measures, including plexiglass or another surface that separates customers from the bar and from each other and make sure the bar area is separated from customers by more than 6 feet, according to a statement from Mayor Thomas McGee.

Newton:

Newton is going back to a modified Phase 2, Step 2 on Friday, marking the first time the city hasn’t followed the state’s reopening plan, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said.

Somerville:

Somerville announced it would roll back to a modified Phase 2, Step 2 beginning Wednesday. Bar seating will remain closed in Somerville.

Other towns

Walsh said Monday other towns are expected to join Boston in the coming days. Salem is “strongly considering” rolling back, according to Mayor Kim Driscoll. She added that she wanted to give the town’s businesses, notably the city’s museums, more time to prepare for a temporary closure.

Framingham is not rolling back its reopening because other MetroWest communities are not implementing additional restrictions, the city said in a statement.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.