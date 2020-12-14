Boston City Council’s budget bid smacks of a power grab

The proposal by the Boston City Council to change the city’s budget process is a terrible idea (”Council asks for more say in budget,” Metro, Dec. 10).

Currently, the mayor proposes a budget that the council can vote to either approve or deny; it cannot amend it. This good system keeps spending under control. More important, it minimizes political jockeying by council members who otherwise would be able to pump the budget for their pet projects.

This proposal reeks of political opportunism and special interests. The council should protect taxpayers and not meddle with the executive function of the mayor’s office.