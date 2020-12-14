The classroom remains a COVID question mark

As a public school preschool special education teacher, what terrifies me more than COVID-19 is the prospect of remote teaching 3-year-olds — an oxymoron if ever there was one. Sure, I can Zoom letters and numbers, but social-emotional learning — a big preschool priority, particularly for special-education students, who often have these specific learning objectives baked into their individual education plans — does not lend itself to the two-dimensionality of a screen. I liken it to teaching a child to swim by placing her in a chair and showing her pictures of swimmers.

I’m sure that Massachusetts Teachers Association president Merrie Najimy is sincere when she says, “Our members who have the highest risk factors or live with family members with risk factors are terrified” ( “No clear answers on whether virus is spreading in schools,” Page A1, Dec. 9), but I’d like to offer another perspective.

My students are in the classroom four days each week and learn remotely one day. Their parents are grateful for this “in real life” experience, and so am I. No hubris here: I know that an hour after clicking “send” on this letter, I could catch a COVID cootie and it could flatten me (I’m a 70-year-old with asthma, and my husband’s in the same boat). But I believe I’m as likely to contract the virus at the supermarket or in line at the post office as I am from one of my preschoolers.

I respect my colleagues who feel differently about this, particularly those who teach in middle and high school, which are cohorts that seem much riskier, but as for me, I’ll be masking up, dining in (my own kitchen), and crossing my fingers that our littlest learners can stay in school, where they belong.

Barbara Donlon

Winchester





In-person classrooms are bound to be a breeding ground

“No clear answers on whether virus is spreading in schools,” by Naomi Martin and Stephanie Ebbert, explains how difficult it is to assure teachers and parents that schools are safe zones from COVID-19. Data are missing, testing is limited, and students are often asymptomatic.

In my 30 or so years of public school teaching, I’ve seen the annual outbreaks of flu and strep every winter. Let’s see what happens this year in our in-person classrooms. If they’re passing around the flu and strep, they’re passing around the coronavirus.

Karen Shiebler

Winchendon





Pandemic highlights how our school buildings are lacking

I am writing in support of Jared C. Nicholson’s Dec. 8 op-ed, “Reopening schools requires better state support,” and in response to Naomi Martin and Stephanie Ebbert’s article “No clear answers on whether virus is spreading in schools.” The pandemic has clearly demonstrated the inadequacies of so many schools in the Commonwealth. Hampered by antiquated ventilation systems and insufficient space for their populations, many of these schools are also located in communities already suffering from high rates of asthma, diabetes, and other health issues that heighten the risk and impact of COVID-19. In urban areas, students also experience high levels of noise and air pollution and lack of green space — correlating with poor health and academic outcomes. These inequities need to be erased.

Optimizing learning for our students requires better state support for schools, now and in the future. New, healthy green schools are designed to reduce overcrowding and health risks. They have modern air-handling equipment and appropriate space to accommodate students, which reduces the spread of viruses. Investment in our older schools, such as updating ventilation systems, would help improve health equity and academic outcomes across the Commonwealth beyond COVID-19.

John Nunnari

Executive director

Massachusetts chapter

American Institute of Architects

Boston