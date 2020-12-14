John le Carré, a consummate storyteller and friend

He loved to amuse, to entertain, and he did it with great skill. One time, after listening to him tell a story in which I was involved, I went to him afterward and said: “David” — his real name was David Cornwell — “That story you just told. That’s not what happened.” His answer was, as a newspaperman, “It is your job to get things right. Mine is to turn them into good stories.” And what good stories they were!

The fact that the writer John le Carré could never remember how he came to adopt his chosen pen name isn’t surprising. Le Carré, who died Saturday at 89, was undoubtedly one of the most important writers of his generation, but when all is said and done, he was a consummate storyteller. I have heard several versions of how he chose his famous name, different versions told at dinner parties, each more colorful than the last.

Although he was a writer of fiction, he worked as hard as any reporter in the field to get the details right, never mind how he might alter them later, much as a landscape painter might. He carried around outsized ledgers in which to make his notes in longhand — sketchbooks for his word paintings. He wrote all his novels in longhand, too, delighting in the rhythm. He never passed through the typewriter era, nor that of the computer age, always preferring the handwritten word.

It was true of his letters as well, the last of which arrived a few days before his death. “I don’t know why I should have become an optimist in old age,” he wrote, “but my personal view is that Trump will poison himself with his own sickening doctrine, and be revealed by the lawsuits awaiting him. We [in Britain] have followed your election as if it were our own, and of course the parallels are hypnotic.” He was no fan of Brexit.

In his younger days, he traveled the world gathering material for novels — Cambodia and Vietnam during the war, the Middle East, the Caucasus, Russia, Africa, and sometimes in places decidedly dangerous to go.

Given his fame, he often preferred to remain anonymous while researching in the field. Almost half a century ago, when I was a Southeast Asia reporter for The Washington Post, he asked to tag along on one of my reporting trips. But how to explain his presence when I interviewed people? I saw that he carried an expensive camera with additional lenses. “Are you any good at photography?” I asked. “Not bad,” he said. “That’s it, then,” said I. “You will become The Washington Post photographer.” It was the perfect cover story. Subjects being interviewed seldom care that a photographer is within earshot.

He dutifully took photographs to illustrate my stories, and I dutifully sent the rolls of film to Washington, and in due course they started to appear in the paper. “What’s the credit line?” my foreign editor wired. How were we going to handle this without blowing le Carré’s cover, I wondered.

“Why don’t we make a play on words and call me Janet Leigh-Carr?” he suggested. So it came to pass that Janet Leigh-Carr became a published freelance photographer for The Washington Post.

But le Carré’s photographs were not, apparently, on the level of his written word. Sometime later, my foreign editor, who was always solicitous of the family relationships of his correspondents, wrote to me in a censorious tone saying: “I don’t know who this woman you are traveling around Southeast Asia with is, but she is certainly not a photographer.” My foreign editor never learned the truth, and le Carré loved having yet another secret code name.

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe.