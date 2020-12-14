Retired general merits top job at Pentagon

The man who nominated Austin for the post, President-elect Joe Biden, clearly believes not simply in Austin’s qualifications, saying , “I would not be asking for this exception if I [thought] this moment in our history didn’t call for it. It does call for it.”

And the more important question is: Should this nation be deprived of the services of retired General Lloyd J. Austin III as the first Black man to head the Department of Defense because he hasn’t quite achieved that number?

The idea that this nation’s military should be under civilian leadership remains a time-honored principle — as it should be. But what is the magic number of years after which a former general is transformed once again into a civilian?

The principle of civilian leadership of the Pentagon was not written into law until 1947. That statute required secretaries of defense to have left the military for 10 years prior to assuming the office. (It was lowered to seven years in 2007.) But in 1950, President Harry Truman asked for and got a waiver from Congress allowing George C. Marshall (yes, he of the post-war Marshall Plan) to serve after having left the military only five years earlier.

Congress again voted for a waiver for former General James Mattis, in 2017. He had retired from active duty only four years earlier. Mattis, during his two years heading the Pentagon under President Trump, was a bulwark against much of the craziness emanating from the Oval Office and was forced to resign when that became apparent to Trump.

In 2017, 17 Senate Democrats and 150 House Democrats voted against the waiver for Mattis, causing several to have a current-day bout of soul-searching. Some, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, and Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, are indicating they’re okay with a waiver for Austin.

Others, like Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who opposed the Mattis waiver, noted that while she has “great respect for General Austin,” she will oppose a waiver allowing him to serve, citing the principle of preventing the concentration of military power through civilian control. And while her consistency is admirable, there are times consistency ought to take a back seat to merit and to the moment.

Austin has the judgment and experience to excel in the job.

“I’ve spent countless hours with him, in the field and in the White House Situation Room,” Biden wrote in a recent article in The Atlantic. “I’ve sought his advice, seen his command, and admired his calm and his character. He is the definition of a patriot.”

In introducing Austin as his pick for the Defense Department earlier this week, Biden said, “We need his firsthand knowledge of the immeasurable cost of war, and the burden it places on our service members and their families, to help bring to an end the forever wars and ensure that the use of force is the last tool in our toolbox. Not the first.”

Austin’s selection would also be meaningful representation, at a time when 40 percent of this nation’s all-volunteer active military personnel are people of color. He is only the sixth Black man to become a four-star general and the first Black commander to head Central Command, following Mattis in the job.

No one is suggesting that a revolving door between the active-duty military and the top job at the Pentagon would be a good thing. But laws aimed at providing a “cooling-off period” between, say, leaving Congress and accepting a job lobbying Congress are at most two years. Austin has more than met the standard Congress sets for itself.

The arbitrary nature of a law dating back to the post-World War II era should not be allowed to stand in the way of the advancement of a man who would truly be the right nominee at the right time to lead the Pentagon and who has had four years to adapt to the civilian’s perspective. Surely that should outweigh Democrats’ concerns.

