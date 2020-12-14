Cam Newton passionately defends Josh McDaniels’s play-calling in Patriots’ loss to Rams

The 31-year-old — who reportedly sold his home in North Carolina to NBA rookie LaMelo Ball — is not shopping for houses in New England, he told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.

Cam Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in July. With the team 6-7, and with playoff hopes looking increasingly desperate, Newton’s future with New England beyond 2020 remains up in the air.

“Not at this particular moment, I have not,” said Newton.

The 2020 season has been a struggle for the former MVP, who has thrown just five touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

One of Newton’s strengths this season has been running the football, particularly near the goal line, where he has totaled 11 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. But the tried-and-tested approach of running the ball in the red zone failed the Patriots in their 24-3 loss to the Rams last Thursday. In one sequence during the second quarter, the Patriots rushed four straight times inside the 10-yard line, but failed to score and turned the ball over on downs to the Rams.

Former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins, a frequent contributor on the WEEI show, noted that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’s play-calling inside the five-yard line has been “frustrating” for him. Asked about his thoughts on the matter, Newton had a direct response.

“One thing that’s not about to happen, and let me be perfectly clear: You’re not about to create any type of division between me and Josh McDaniels,” Newton began. “... It would be selfish of me to kind of indirectly point the finger when here is a person who is putting our team in the best situations to win.

“For the most part, me and Josh’s relationship has grown,” Newton continued. “... He’s a very passionate person who I would never second-guess his theory, no matter what it is.”

Newton said that this season, McDaniels’ play-calling has helped the entire team.

“There have been times as a player, you kind of bail your coach out because of the plays that you may make,” he said. “But more times than not, Josh has bailed the whole team out because of his theory and his in-game adjustments,” said Newton.





The Patriots quarterback admitted it’s “fair” that he shoulders much of the blame for poor play, but that he wasn’t about to shift that blame to McDaniels, or anyone else on the coaching staff.

“I know he wants to put this team in the best situation to win, and that’s the only thing you can ask for,” Newton added.

As for improving play and keeping the Patriots’ playoff hopes – however slim – alive, Newton stressed that the team has been trying to do anything that can be done to turn things around.

“I do not want the thought or theory that there hasn’t been this must-win attitude since Week 6,” said Newton. “Yeah we’ve come up short, we’ve done things that we know we shouldn’t have done, but you still cannot negate the fact that guys are busting their tails with preparation week in and week out, doing things, going over and beyond. We’re just not getting the results that we’re needing. That’s life.”

On a personal level, the former No. 1 overall draft pick — who is in his first season with the Patriots after spending the previous nine with the Panthers — offered that his attention to detail has never been greater despite the team’s inconsistency.

“My practice habits this year have been more intensified than any other time in my life,” Newton asserted. “I’ve been playing this game since I was six, seven years old, and I’ve never cared about practice as much as I’ve cared about practice since I’ve been in New England.

“For our record to be 6-7 right now, yes, it’s extremely frustrating,” Newton acknowledged. “But with three games left in the fold, what am I going to [do], stop my preparation? No, if anything else, you’re going to try to do other things to try to find ways to grit and grind to win out. What I do know about this franchise, and this city and the expectations is that’s the way you do it. You just have to find ways to win and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”