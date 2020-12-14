Don’t say anything bad about about Josh McDaniels in front of Cam Newton

“One thing that is not about to happen, and let me be perfectly clear, you’re not about to create any type of division between me and Josh McDaniels ,” Newton said. “You’re talking to a person who, No. 1, respects this opportunity first and foremost and that’s talking to Coach [ Bill ] Belichick , that’s talking in regards to Josh McDaniels, obviously Robert Kraft , and even [quarterbacks coach] Jedd [ Fisch ]. I think that would be selfish of me to kind of indirectly point the finger when here is a person who is putting our team in the best situation to win.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI, the quarterback made it clear he is lockstep when it comes to his relationship with Josh McDaniels .

Cam Newton has been a stand-up guy since landing in Foxborough in July and on Monday he stood up for his offensive coordinator.

“For the most part, me and Josh’s relationship has grown, obviously, while I have been here.”

Newton was answering a question about McDaniels’s decision to call only running plays when the Patriots got inside the 5-yard line on an early drive in Thursday’s loss to the Rams. New England went for it on fourth down and Newton was dropped for a 2-yard loss after choosing not to pitch the ball.

Newton also shed light on how much of an impact McDaniels has had on this offense and just how vital his play calling has been for a team that has been left shorthanded at key positions because of injuries and illnesses.

“He’s a passionate person that I would never second-guess his theory, no matter what it is,” said Newton. “And there’s been times where as a player you kind of bail your coach out because of the plays you may make, but more times than not Josh has bailed the whole team out because of his theory and his in-game adjustments. It’s a give and take.”

David Andrews agreed with Newton and even took it a step further, explaining that the successes and failures of the offense never fall one on person’s shoulders.

“[Josh] does a great job of trying to put us in the best positions that we can to win. And then we have to go out there and execute those,” the center said. “Sometimes you do, and sometimes you don’t. It’s frustrating when you don’t. But I think that’s, you know, the greatest thing about this game to me is that it’s a team game, right? And not just a team game with the players out there, because great players can’t overcome bad coaching, and you know, a heck of a coach can not have good players out there and it doesn’t matter. So, I think working together, and when it clicks, it clicks. It works. You all get to share in that success. And when it doesn’t, you all share in those moments.”

Belichick stands firm

Newton has struggled at times this season, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,172 yards and has thrown twice as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns (5). He has rushed for 451 yards and 11 scores.

He’s twice been benched in game for Jarrett Stidham, but Belichick dismissed the notion that he’s considering a quarterbacking platoon.

“That’s not where we are right now,” the coach said, also on WEEI. “We are not there now.”

Tagovailoa offers fresh challenge

Edge rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. said he’s looking forward to the challenge of facing Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa, a player he’s followed since college. He couldn’t remember ever facing a lefthanded quarterback, but he’s has some ideas about how to adjust. “While approaching the quarterback, I could change which hand I’m throwing up or which side he feels more comfortable scrambling.” . . . Linebacker Terez Hall faced Tagovailoa in college and offered a bit of a scouting report on the southpaw. “Honestly, he’s a mobile guy, whatever, but he’s not as mobile as Lamar Jackson, or Kyler Murray. Not like that. I’m not as much worried about him like getting up there in a game where he’d run for like 120 yards for his team,” said Hall. “I’m not really too much worried about him like running, man, but he’s a good quarterback. He’s a different guy. He can play.” . . . Several Patriots mentioned the importance of the mini bye week for the opportunity to get away from the game for a bit. The Patriots lost their normal bye week during the club’s mini COVID-19 outbreak that forced the rescheduling of the Broncos game. “It was good just to step away for a second, rest the mind, rest the body going into this week. It allowed us to kind of recoup mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Wise. “Definitely get used to the Eastern Standard Time because we were kind of mini-Californians, but now we’re Bostonians. Gotta get back to that Eastern time.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.