Eagles sticking with Hurts over Wentz at QB again

Hurts led the Eagles to a 24-21 upset over the New Orleans Saints (10-3) in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz .

The rookie quarterback will be behind center when the Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) visit the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) on Sunday.

“Jalen played well. He was a big part of the success we had on offense and obviously helping us win that football game,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia snapped New Orleans’s nine-game winning streak and ended its own four-game slide.

The Eagles racked up 413 total yards against the league’s top-ranked defense. Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing, including 82 on a TD run. The Saints hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in the previous 55 games before Hurts and Sanders each reached that mark.

Hurts wasn’t sacked, the first time Philadelphia’s depleted offensive line didn’t allow one this season. Wentz has been sacked 50 times.

“One of the things that Jalen did well when he was out of the pocket and there was nowhere to run or nowhere to throw is that he threw the ball away and that helps your offensive line,” Pederson said. “It doesn’t put you in a bad situation. Doesn’t put you in a second-and-long situation or third-and-long situation. I think that looking at the offensive line, really, across the board, they all played extremely well.”

Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract extension signed in June 2019 kicks in next season. He was struggling through the worst season of his five-year career before Pederson benched him in the second half of last week’s loss at Green Bay.

The Eagles face a major decision because Wentz’s deal contained a then-NFL record $107.9 million in guaranteed money, including $66 million guaranteed at signing. Wentz’s salary-cap amount next year is $34.7 million. The team would incur a significant cap hit by releasing him or trading him so their best option would be to figure out a way to have him regain his old form.

“Carson and I, our relationship’s great,” Pederson said. “We’ve had great communication. I just look at this year and the amount of adversity that we’ve faced and played with all season and trying to make things work.

“But there’s no issue with Carson and I. I look at maybe what I do or how I call a game, maybe I can approach it a little bit differently moving forward that way . . . Listen, teams have a lot of film on your starter. They have ways to prepare for your starter. They can take away certain things and we’ve got to be able to compensate for that. But there’s been no issue between us.”

Jets’ Darnold focusing on himself

There’s only so much Sam Darnold can do. The New York Jets quarterback’s future with the team is uncertain, particularly because the 0-13 squad appears on a collision course with the No. 1 overall draft pick and a franchise-changing decision.

That would render Darnold as old news, a once-promising symbol of hope whose time is suddenly up.

“I’m not worried about speculation or what others are saying outside of our locker room,” Darnold insisted. “For me, I’m worried about playing good football down the stretch and really taking it one day at a time and one game at a time.”

But again, that time and those games are running out.

Darnold has struggled mightily this season, dealing with two stints on the sideline because of shoulder injuries, then not performing anywhere close to what many — himself included — expected in his third season. He went just 14 of 26 for 132 yards in New York’s 40-3 loss at Seattle on Sunday.

Despite all that, Darnold still believes he is the future of the franchise.

“Yeah, I do,” Darnold said. “I mean, I believe in myself as a quarterback and as a player in this league. Obviously, that decision isn’t up to me, but I’m always going to believe in myself. I have the utmost confidence in myself to be able to go out there and play good football on Sundays.”

Some wonder if a change of scenery — a trade, perhaps — in the offseason might do Darnold some good.

“I love it here, I love the people around here, I love living here,” Darnold said. “I’ve always said I want to be a Jet for life. But again, that decision is not necessarily up to me. But that’s how I feel.”

Raiders get new voice on defense

Coach Jon Gruden had seen enough.

After watching the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense get gashed for more than 200 yards rushing for a second straight game and his team allow at least 30 points for the eighth time in 12 games, Gruden fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Gruden announced the move shortly after the Raiders (7-6) got overwhelmed in a 44-27 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday that dealt a severe blow to their playoff hopes. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will take over as coordinator for the rest of the season.

“It’s really hard,” Gruden said Monday. “He’s a good friend of mine. Very hard to do. But I really feel for the best interests of this team right now we need a new voice. We need somebody that has a different perspective, a different approach. I think it’ll help us. It will help this young group of guys that we’re coaching right now.”

Marinelli, 71, was defensive coordinator the past six seasons in Dallas but left to reunite with Gruden. Marinelli was defensive line coach in Tampa Bay under Gruden when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl following the 2002 season.

In nearly three full seasons with Guenther running the defense, the Raiders ranked last in points allowed per game (28.4), last in sacks (60), 31st in yards per play allowed (6.04), 30th in takeaways (47) and 29th in passer rating against (29th).

After showing some signs of progress early in the season, the defense has fallen apart in recent weeks, starting with allowing a winning TD drive to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 11.

The Raiders lost, 43-6, the following week in Atlanta; gave up 206 yards rushing to the winless Jets before winning in the closing seconds; and then gave up 212 more yards rushing to Indianapolis. Las Vegas had no sacks, no takeaways, and gave up 7.7 yards per play.

Wait and see with Stafford

Detroit Lions will hold out hope as long as they can that Matthew Stafford can play at Tennessee with banged-up ribs.

“We’ll take it until the end of the week,” interim coach Darrell Bevell said. “He’s a little bit better this afternoon than he was this morning.”

Stafford was knocked out of Sunday’s 31-27 setback to Green Bay with a rib injury. The veteran quarterback appeared to get hurt while diving for a first down at the Packers’ 5 midway through the fourth quarter.

Stafford stayed in the game to hand off to Kerryon Johnson for a touchdown on the next play, but was evaluated by the team’s medical staff on the sideline. Stafford went toward the locker room, returned to throw passes near the benches, and then went back out of sight.

Detroit (5-8) probably will keep Stafford out completely or limited at most during practice leading up to Sunday’s road game against the AFC South-leading Titans (9-4) knowing he has played through various ailments in the past.

“That guy loves to play football and it’s going to take a lot to keep him out,” Bevell said.

Chase Daniel replaced Stafford against Green Bay and led a drive that ended with Matt Prater’s 32-yard field goal with 1:49 left to pull Detroit within 7 points. The team’s third-string quarterback is David Blough, who started five games last year with Detroit after it acquired the undrafted rookie from the Browns.

Broncos’ K on COVID list

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus says he’s going on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he’s been in close contact with someone outside the team facility who has the novel coronavirus.

McManus will self-isolate at a hotel and says he hopes to play Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. He’ll have to test negative five days in a row.

If not, the Broncos have Taylor Russolino, the emergency kicker they signed to their practice squad the day after they were forced to play the Saints without any of their four quarterbacks because of COVID-19.

Russollino was 9 of 10 on field goal attempts with the XFL St. Louis BattleHawks earlier this year with a long of 58 yards.