How Sunday’s NFL action impacted the Patriots’ playoff hopes

• From a big-picture perspective, Sunday was a good day for the Patriots. Losses from Miami and Las Vegas certainly helped the Patriots’ dimming chances. If Cleveland beats Baltimore Monday night, things get a little brighter.

• The Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins gave a boost to New England. The Patriots (6-7) are two games behind Miami (with the tiebreaker) going into this week’s game against the Dolphins (8-5). The two teams between them? The Raiders (7-6) and Ravens (7-5). The bad news is New England still has to climb over two other teams with three weeks to go.

The good news is Las Vegas and Baltimore do not inspire a whole lot of confidence right now. Or did you not see the Raiders’ performance against the Colts? Given their level of inconsistency, Vegas could end up 10-6 or 7-9. Either way, their loss to Indy on Sunday was a win for New England. As for the Ravens, they play Monday night against the Browns.

Bottom line? In addition to needing to win their last three games, the Patriots need Miami to lose two of its last three, Las Vegas to lose one of its last three and Baltimore to lose two out of its last four.

• Watching the Dolphins on Sunday, one of the biggest things that came to mind was the fact that the Patriots are every bit as good as Miami. If New England misses the postseason, the postscript for the 2020 team will be a simple one: If the Patriots were able to convert those end-of-game situations against Seattle, Denver, and Buffalo (let’s say two of those three games), even with the miserable performance on last week against the Rams, it would have been enough to have them sitting at 8-5 and in the thick of the wild-card race. But as former Patriots’ cornerback Ellis Hobbs once said, “If ‘ifs’ were fifths, we’d all be drunk.” And so, here we are.

• It looked like Kansas City was bored in the early going against the Dolphins Sunday. The Chiefs clinched their fifth consecutive AFC West title with the win, but basically spotted Tua Tagovailoa and Miami 10 points before turning on the jets and going up 30-10. These sorts of December performances were commonplace for much of the last 20 or so seasons in New England, where the attention seemed to wander for a quarter-plus before effectively ending things. Right now, Kansas City and Pittsburgh are the two top teams in the AFC, but with the postseason right around the corner, Kansas City looks to be playing its best football. The Steelers can’t say the same.

• Sunday’s New England-Miami matchup is a fascinating one that has a couple of different layers to consider: One, the Patriots won the first one in Foxborough, but that was the contest that had a postgame chain-related drama between Cam Newton and Miami. (That seems like it was three years ago, to be honest.) Two, New England figures to be facing Tua for the first time in his career, and Bill Belichick has only lost to five rookie quarterbacks who were making their first or second career start against New England in the first year of their careers: Mark Sanchez, Colt McCoy, Geno Smith, Ben Roethlisberger, and Russell Wilson.

• Of the last nine December or January games in Miami between the Patriots and Dolphins, New England is 2-7. (Regardless of the location, Miami has won four of the last five December or January games between the two teams.) The last late-season game between the two teams in Miami was the Miami Miracle.

• Adam Gase’s record as a head coach when he beat the Patriots in that game was 23-22. (I remember driving to the airport in Miami and hearing talk show hosts herald him as the guy who would one day knock off Belichick.) Since then, he’s gone 7-25 including Sunday’s Jets’ loss to the Seahawks. I’m not saying he sold his soul for winning, but ...

• The Bills aren’t going to be caught, not by the Patriots, Dolphins or anyone else this year. Buffalo is the best team in the division, and appears likely to win its first AFC East title since 1995. In addition, the Bills have an outside shot at 12 wins for the first time since 1993. The way things played out Sunday night, Buffalo might even catch the Steelers for the No. 2 spot, given the fact that after its 26-15 win, they have the head-to-head tiebreaker against Pittsburgh.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.