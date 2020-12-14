NFL Week 14: The Steelers were a mirage and Ben Roethlisberger looks old

“There was really not enough playmaking for us tonight, and it’s really as simple as that,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

But it was all a mirage. It turns out their offense has no punch, Ben Roethlisberger suddenly looks 50 years old, and after Sunday’s 26-15 loss to the Bills, the Steelers are no better than the fourth-best team in the AFC right now — and that may be generous.

It was barely a week ago the Steelers were 11-0 and making members of the 1972 Dolphins a little nervous.

The Steelers’ slide is where we begin the Week 14 Review:

⋅ The good news is the Steelers still have a good defense — first in points allowed — and are in the driver’s seat for the AFC North title and a home playoff game. But they might not last long in the playoffs without a major turnaround from Roethlisberger and the offense, which has gone three straight games without hitting 20 points.

One problem seems to be that the field is compressed because they can’t hit big plays down field. Roethlisberger, who missed most of last season with an elbow injury, is averaging 6.3 yards per attempt, 31st among quarterbacks and the lowest of his career by nearly a full yard. He has gotten the ball out quickly and limited his interceptions, with just nine in 13 games. But Roethlisberger isn’t pushing the ball downfield, ranked just 19th in passes of 25-plus yards. In the loss to Buffalo, Roethlisberger’s longest pass was 20.

“If I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up,” Roethlisberger said Sunday. “I’m going to do everything I can to get back on track.”

Their running game has also hit a wall, perhaps because the Steelers can’t stretch the field. Since the start of Week 7, the Steelers are last in the NFL with 59.3 rushing yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry. A Bills defense ranked just 15th in points allowed and 20th in total defense held the Steelers to 224 yards and 1 for 10 on third down.

The struggles have let the Browns (9-3 entering Monday’s game with Baltimore) creep back into the AFC North race. Even if the Steelers do win the division, they look mighty vulnerable.

⋅ The Chiefs (12-1), who finally took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed with Sunday’s 33-27 win over the Dolphins, are clearly the most well-rounded and dynamic team in the NFL.

Even when Patrick Mahomes has a sloppy day, the Chiefs can regroup and blow the doors off their opponent. Sunday, Mahomes threw three interceptions for just the second time in his career, took a 30-yard sack in the first quarter, and quickly fell behind, 10-0. But before the Dolphins could blink, Kansas City ran up 30 straight points, including touchdowns of 44 and 32 yards by Tyreek Hill, a 67-yard punt return by Mecole Hardman, and a safety by Chris Jones.

It’s the Chiefs and Everyone Else this year. They are the clear Super Bowl favorites and look like a decent bet to become the first team since the 2003–04 Patriots to go back-to-back.

⋅ The AFC East other than the Patriots has been a mockery for the past 20 years, but the division now boasts two legit contenders. The Bills are kicking some serious tail, with three straight double-digit wins, including Sunday’s impressive takedown of the Steelers. Quarterback Josh Allen has regrouped after a shaky October, with 12 touchdown passes against four interceptions the last four weeks. Their 10-3 record is their best since 1991, and they have a legitimate shot at the No. 2 seed.

The Dolphins (8-5) are also for real, despite Sunday’s loss dropping them to the No. 7 playoff seed. Their defense was disruptive, forcing four Chiefs turnovers, and they showed good fight roaring back from a 30-10 deficit to make it a close game in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa finished with 316 yards and two touchdown passes, though it took him until the fourth quarter to wake up.

The Dolphins are no lock to make the playoffs, and will probably have to play on the road if they do. But they won’t be a fun opponent.

⋅ The Eagles’ quarterback situation got a lot more complicated on Sunday when Jalen Hurts, replacing a benched Carson Wentz, led the Eagles to an improbable 24-21 win over the Saints, previously the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The win snapped the Eagles’ four-game losing streak and put them back in the NFC East race at 4-8-1.

Hurts only threw for 167 yards and lost a fumble, but he rushed for 106 yards and provided the offensive spark that the Eagles sorely needed, as they topped 400 total yards for just the second time all year.

The Eagles aren’t ready to crown Hurts their new franchise quarterback, and there are plenty of quarterbacks who started hot but faded after a few games. Getting rid of Wentz will be very difficult and expensive because of his contract, and the Eagles’ best course of action will likely be to try to rehabilitate him this offseason. But if Hurts plays well the final three games, it will make the decision much tougher.

⋅ One team no one wants to play right now: Washington, which won its fourth straight, 23-15, over the 49ers. Washington’s defense is no joke, with four first-round picks on the defensive line. It held its last four opponents to 17 or fewer points, and Sunday scored two defensive touchdowns for the first time in 20 years.

Washington (6-7) is in sole possession of first place in the NFC East, but it will be in trouble if Alex Smith’s calf injury keeps him out of the lineup and they have to go with Dwayne Haskins.

Quick hits

⋅ Sunday’s win probably won’t save the jobs of Bears coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace, or QB Mitchell Trubisky, but it had to feel good to unleash four years of frustration on Deshaun Watson and the Texans and take them down, 36-7.

⋅ Fun to watch the Chargers and Falcons try to out-tank each other. Tied, 17-17, Matt Ryan threw an interception with 3:52 left, Justin Herbert threw one with 53 seconds left, and Ryan threw another one with 36 seconds left.

⋅ The 9-4 Titans hold the tiebreaker over the 9-4 Colts for the AFC South lead, but give me the Colts. They have won four of five after blowing out the Raiders, have an underrated defense, and have a soft closing stretch of Houston, at Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville.

Tracking ex-Patriots players

⋅ Bucs QB Tom Brady: Improved to 6-1 this year when not throwing an interception.

⋅ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Fourth time this year he has been held to one or fewer catches.

⋅ Dolphins CB Eric Rowe: Had seven tackles and an interception, his second of the year.

⋅ Lions WR Danny Amendola: Led his team with six catches for 66 yards against the Packers, and has 37 catches for 539 yards in 11 games this year.

⋅ Titans K Stephen Gostkowski: Hit a 53-yard field goal and has not missed a kick in his last four games.

Tracking ex-Patriots coaches

⋅ Mike Vrabel, Titans: Nothing like facing the Jaguars to get everyone feeling good again.

⋅ Joe Judge, Giants: Reality-check loss at home to the Cardinals ended four-game winning streak.

⋅ Josh Boyer, Dolphins defensive coordinator: Allowed six plays over 25 yards to the Chiefs, but also became just the second defense to force a Mahomes-led offense into four turnovers.

Stats of the week

⋅ Arizona LB Hasson Reddick became the third player in NFL history, with Atlanta’s Chuck Smith and Green Bay’s Vonnie Holliday, to have five sacks and three forced fumbles in a game.

⋅ Mahomes’ 30-yard sack was the longest negative play of the season, besting the minus-28 plays by Joe Flacco and Mitchell Trubisky.

⋅ The Chiefs are 4-1 the last two years when committing at least two turnovers. The rest of the NFL is 97-249-2 (.282).

⋅ Seattle safety Jamal Adams’s 8½ sacks are the most by a defensive back in NFL history. Arizona’s Adrian Wilson had 8 in 2005.

⋅ Titans running back Derrick Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards in nine consecutive road games, the second-longest streak since the merger (Barry Sanders, 10).

⋅ Kickers in NFL history who have gone at least 0 for 3 on field goals and didn’t make an extra point: Washington’s John Aveni (1961) and Minnesota’s Dan Bailey (Sunday).

Ben Volin