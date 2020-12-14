Young UMass team is chasing consistency, and other men’s college thoughts

“We couldn’t put together consistent stops. We couldn’t put together consistent offensive possessions,” McCall said after the loss.

For fans, no doubt, there is some concern. UMass opened its season by thrashing Northeastern, 94-79, but two days later, landed with a thud in Boston, losing 78-75 to the Huskies.

Matt McCall’s tone remained matter of fact as he spoke about his UMass men’s basketball team, even as he outlined problems that needed to be corrected. He’s either worry free or someone who can disguise concern very well.

Ah, elusive consistency. McCall needs to somehow stop his team from developing schizophrenic tendencies if the Minutemen are going to have a good season.

It starts with big man Tre Mitchell, who manhandled Northeastern in the opener with 31 points and 11 rebounds, but then couldn’t duplicate it in the second game. Northeastern got more physical with him, and he never got going, held to 10 points.

The 6-9 sophomore is the key to everything for UMass, and he’s going to have persevere as opponents focus their defenses on him.

Some consistent offense from other players would go a long way. Freshman point guard Javohn Garcia looks like he’s going to be a factor. He plays confidently and aggressively, but right now, he’s 50-50 to make a spectacular play or a horrendous turnover.

Garcia and fellow ballhandler Noah Fernandes had a combined four assists and eight turnovers in the second game.

“Too much one pass, shot,” said McCall. “We can’t come down, run pick and roll, and crank. We need a 2-1 assist to turnover ratio from those guys.”

Sophomore T.J. Weeks is a definite 3-point threat and has come of the bench, but McCall said, “We’ve got to find more minutes for him.”

In reality, the Minutemen are still young and are going to be inconsistent. How much McCall can limit that will translate to success.

The Minutemen have a chance to get off to a good start in Atlantic 10 play. Their next six games are at LaSalle, George Mason, at Saint Louis, at George Washington, LaSalle, and at Fordham. If there is some measure of consistency, an open question right now, the Minutemen should win at least five of them.

Tyson Walker had 49 points in Northeastern's two games against UMass, getting to the foul line 29 times in 68 minutes on-court. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Follow the leader

Northeastern needs a big season from sophomore point guard Tyson Walker, and so far, the Huskies are getting it. The quick but paper-thin Walker had 49 points in the two games against UMass. That 24.5 ppg will probably come down, but he’s playing great, and was CAA Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

He’s going to torment teams driving to the basket, where he can score in acrobatic ways or get fouled. He makes sure he gets to the foul line, making 25 of 29 free throws vs. the Minutemen. However, coach Bill Coen has to hope Walker survives the beating.

His outside shot was a question mark, but it seems improved, as he made 11 of 17 field-goal attempts.

Walker’s going to need help, and that’s still a work in progress. Veterans returnees Shaquille Walters and Jason Strong had some good moments, but I’m not sure that can be replicated consistently. Surprisingly, Notre Dame transfer Chris Doherty is coming off the bench, and he seemed to lack aggression.

It’s a split decision, so far, on the two best freshmen, Canadians Jahmyl Telfort and Coleman Stucke. Telfort has been a sneaky good scorer off the bench, averaging 12.0 ppg and winning conference rookie of the week honors. Stucke shoots outside shots like he thinks they’re going in, but is a dreadful 2 of 14.

All in all, Coen has to be pleased with the split with UMass.

“They were able to absorb a scouting report on a short turnaround, make the necessary adjustments and bring that to the floor,” he said after the victory.

The Huskies added a Wednesday game at Syracuse, with a tough road trip following at Old Dominion and Georgia before starting CAA play.

Difficult times for Boston College

The final score said it all: Syracuse 101, BC 63. It was the worst loss in Conte Forum history, coming on the heels of blowing a 15-point at Minnesota, and left the Eagles at 1-5.

Some of the problems are obvious.

⋅ Shooting: 43 percent for BC, and 51 percent for opponents. Two obvious individual offenders are Jay Heath (35.1 overall and 28.6 on threes) and Makai Ashton-Langford (34.6 overall and 15 on threes).

⋅ Rebounding: They’ve been outrebounded by 4.1 per game.

⋅ Ballhandling: They have more turnovers (93) than assists (73).

Then, the more difficult problem of the Syracuse non-effort. Christian addressed that after the game.

“We came out lethargic, I have no idea why,” said Christian. “Sometimes as a coach you’ve got to take responsibility for some things you really have no answer for. I did not see that coming. … I still have confidence in my team, we have to get back to being what we were.

“I’m trying not to put too much into today, but it’s obviously hurtful and embarrassing.”

The good news: Wynston Tabbs has officially put his injury behind him and is the team’s best player. And BC will get some time off because of final exams, next playing on Dec. 22 vs. Cal at Conte.

Some good thoughts

Two teams that have been surprising are undefeated Missouri and Clemson. Missouri has wins over Oregon and Illinois, while Clemson has solid victories over Mississippi State, Purdue, Maryland and Alabama.

Some bad thoughts

Kansas State lost to Fort Hays State. “This was very, very disappointing and sad for our program,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said . . . Kentucky (1-4) lost consecutive home games for the first time in the John Calipari era, to Richmond and, on Sunday, Notre Dame. Things aren’t going to get any easier with UCLA and Louisville next. Dare we say it? The Playaz may not make the tournament.