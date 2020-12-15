Brian P. Kennedy to step down as director and CEO of Peabody Essex Museum

The museum’s board will form a search committee for a new director and CEO. In the meantime, Robert M. Monk, Jr., PEM’s chief of facilities operations, planning and security, will lead the museum.

The surprise announcement gave no reason for his departure, other than that Kennedy was leaving to pursue an unspecified “new challenge.”

The Peabody Essex Museum announced Tuesday that its director and CEO Brian P. Kennedy would step down at the end of the year, ending a tenure of fewer than two years.

Kennedy’s last day will be Dec. 31.

“After thirty years in museum leadership on three continents, this unprecedented period has given me insight and perspective into the profound changes that are happening in the world and I have decided to pursue a new challenge,” Kennedy said in a statement. “The Peabody Essex Museum has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent decades, and is now positioned for its next phase as a global museum that enriches its local, regional and national communities. It has been an honor to lead the museum and I am proud of the work we have done.”

Calling it a “personnel issue” a spokesman for the museum said the museum would be making no further comment on Kennedy’s departure.

Advertisement

Kennedy has led the museum since July 2019. He took over after the retirement of Dan Monroe, who helmed PEM for a quarter century and led the museum through a period of nearly unparalleled expansion.

Kennedy, who arrived at the Salem museum from the Toledo Museum of Art, oversaw the opening of the museum’s new 40,000 square-foot wing.

His tenure, however, has been dominated by the pandemic. After closing the museum in March, Kennedy oversaw a 15 percent staff reduction across all departments in June. At the time, the museum said it would sustain a $6 million loss in revenue because of the pandemic, estimating it would significantly reduce its operating budget in 2021.

Advertisement

The museum reopened in July.

“Dr. Kennedy led the museum through the challenges associated with the pandemic crisis, began a strategic planning process, and continued work on diversity and inclusion,” Stuart Pratt, chair of PEM’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “PEM is in a strong position moving forward, having opened a new Collections Center and a new wing in 2019, completed many new and innovative installations of its collections, and successfully adapted to an entirely new COVID-operating environment.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.