Party like it’s 1773 at this virtual Boston Tea Party event

Nearly 2½ centuries ago, American revolutionaries dumped more than 90,000 pounds of tea off British ships into Boston Harbor. Wednesday marks the 247th anniversary of the historic Boston Tea Party protest and the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau isn’t letting COVID-19 ruin the occasion.

In years past, the anniversary brought reenactments to Boston Harbor. With live performances out of the question this year, the floating Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum has teamed up with the visitors bureau to organize an online experience. Accessible for free, the virtual celebration will include a costumed dramatization of the original 1773 tea dump, an exploration of newspapers and letters from 1771 to 1775, and a question-and-answer session with museum experts.