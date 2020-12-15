For this artist, the local supermarket is stocked with dating metaphors

As many businesses shut down, Stewart found herself spending more and more time inside the supermarket. So she started painting about the all-too-familiar environment. Her series of 23 works, titled “No Potatoes,” takes its cue from the aesthetic of the Tewksbury-based grocery chain. “No Potatoes” is Stewart’s first solo show and will be on view at Boston’s Distillery Gallery through Jan. 17.

As Brooke Stewart stood in line recently at the Market Basket deli, her mind drifted to those days before the pandemic, when she used to wait in line to get into nightclubs. The 26-year-old artist noted the similarity between queuing up to select meat and lining up along the sidewalk with other singles who hoped to find a partner.

“I feel very grateful that even during the pandemic, I was still able to get something done,” Stewart said last week by phone. “It gave me a big purpose in a time when it’s really hard to be motivated.”

Stewart found herself spending a lot of time at her local Market Basket. Kristen Powell (Custom credit)

“No Potatoes” comprises seven works on paper, 15 paintings, and one woodcut relief print, which Stewart cites as her favorite. The 64-by-32-inch print is the largest piece in the show and depicts the deli counter at Stewart’s local Market Basket. Though not immediately apparent, much of the show hints upon the themes of dating, love, and choice — each deli meat in this piece bears a personifying label such as “emotionally unavailable meat” or “meat with a complex.”

“It was a lot about regaining agency,” Stewart said. “I’m not going to be the meat this time, as a woman. I’m waiting, and I get to decide.”

Two of Stewart's smaller paintings depict common supermarket goods. Kristen Powell (Custom credit)

Other works explore topics like femininity and sexuality — one painting plays on the dual meaning of “jugs” to set a scene in the dairy aisle. Another identifies the subject only by her feet and examines femininity in external presentation. A small canvas features day-old pie in Market Basket’s signature packaging to interrogate the role age plays in modern dating.

“I’m painting about what it’s like to be a 26-year-old woman in 2020,” Stewart noted.

The painter grew up on the North Shore and now resides in Charlestown. After earning a bachelor’s degree in art from The College of William and Mary in 2016, she attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University and obtained her master’s in 2018. As a post-grad teaching fellow, Stewart spends her time teaching at universities across the state, including Tufts, Northeastern, and, most recently, Brandeis.

Though the pandemic gave her more time to focus on her artwork, Stewart said the quietness made for a dearth of inspiration.

“When you’re making art about something, your research is just being in it and observing things,” Stewart said. “I’m that weirdo that will sit in a bar in Southie or downtown and just watch people and take notes on the way they interact.”

Packs of prints from the “No Potatoes” show will be available to purchase at the Distillery Gallery or on Stewart’s website (www.brookestewartart.com) with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting the Dorchester Community Fridge, an initiative designed to combat food insecurity in the city.

