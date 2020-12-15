Actifio, tech firm being purchased by Google, lays off 54 workers

Actifio, the Waltham data-management firm that this month announced it is being acquired by Google, told Massachusetts officials it will lay off 54 workers this week, according to a state government web site.
It was not immediately clear whether the layoffs, which take effect Dec. 18, were permanent job reductions or long-term furloughs. Actifio referred questions to Google, whose representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Companies with more than 100 full-time workers at a single location are required under federal law to inform state-level work force authorities if they are laying off more than 50 people for 6 months or longer.
Advertisement
The news follows Google’s announcement Dec. 2 that it had agreed to acquire Actifio and planned to make the Massachusetts company part of its cloud division. The companies did not disclose a purchase price. Actifio had previously said it was valued at more than $1 billion, a rarefied achievement for a tech startup.
The companies also did not say how many workers Actifio had in Massachusetts at the time of the acquisition.
Actifio was founded in 2009 and raised well over $300 million in venture capital funding. Its investors included Andreessen Horowitz, North Bridge Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, and Advanced Technology Ventures.
“Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries,” Actifio founder and chief executive Ash Ashutosh said in a statement announcing the deal.
Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.