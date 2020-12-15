Actifio, tech firm being purchased by Google, lays off 54 workers

Actifio, the Waltham data-management firm that this month announced it is being acquired by Google, told Massachusetts officials it will lay off 54 workers this week, according to a state government web site.

It was not immediately clear whether the layoffs, which take effect Dec. 18, were permanent job reductions or long-term furloughs. Actifio referred questions to Google, whose representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Companies with more than 100 full-time workers at a single location are required under federal law to inform state-level work force authorities if they are laying off more than 50 people for 6 months or longer.