FDA data on Moderna vaccine called ‘enormously encouraging’ by panel expert

Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who sits on a panel of outside experts that will advise the Food and Drug Administration Thursday on whether to clear the vaccine for emergency use, said the latest data is remarkably similar to what the agency shared last week about a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Both are genetic vaccines that use the same novel approach to inoculating people.

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is highly effective at preventing the illness in adults and was linked to no serious side effects, according to data released Tuesday by the US government. A vaccine expert who reviewed the data called it “enormously encouraging.”

“I think the [Moderna] data are enormously encouraging,” said Offit, who directs the Vaccine Education Center at the hospital. “You have a novel vaccine strategy. You had one company do a 44,000-person study — Pfizer. And now you have a second company, Moderna, with results that in many ways reaffirm the first. ... That has to be reassuring.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented 95 percent of COVID-19 cases in a study of more than 43,000 volunteers. The Moderna vaccine prevented over 94 percent of cases in a study of some 30,000 volunteers. Both were highly effective at fending off severe cases of COVID-19.

Offit said it was premature to disclose whether he will vote to recommend approval of the vaccine as a member of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. He was with the majority when the same panel voted, 17-4, with one abstention, last Thursday to recommend emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But he sounded upbeat about the Moderna vaccine.

Both vaccines did cause unpleasant, if passing, side effects in some recipients, including tenderness at the injection site, fever, headache, and fatigue, but none of them were dangerous, according to FDA scientists.

After following up with the more than 30,000 participants in the Moderna trial — half of whom got the vaccine and half of whom got a placebo — the FDA found “no specific safety concerns [that] would preclude issuance of an EUA,” according to a 54-page report released Thursday. EUA refers to an emergency use authorization.

Offit said he will want to explore one potential side effect that the FDA found with both vaccines but could have been a coincidence.

In the Moderna trial, there were three reports of Bell’s palsy, or facial paralysis, in the vaccine group, and one in the placebo group. Pfizer’s trial had four reported cases of Bell’s palsy out of some 43,000 participants. All four Bell’s palsy cases in Pfizer’s trial got the vaccine and not the placebo.

Offit said Bell’s palsy typically occurs 1.2 times in 10,000 people in a given year, so it’s not clear whether the cases in the two vaccine studies were a coincidence.

“This is not a deal-breaker obviously, but it needs to be followed up,” he said.

