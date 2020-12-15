New boss takes over at Dunkin’ as Canton company changes hands

There’s a new boss in charge at Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, now that the Canton-based chains have been acquired by a privately owned restaurant group based in Atlanta.

Inspire Brands, the Roark Capital-backed restaurant conglomerate, said Tuesday that it had completed the $11.3 billion acquisition of Dunkin’ Brands. That price tag, announced on Oct. 30, includes the equity Inspire has acquired, as well as the Dunkin’ debt. The deal ended a nine-year run for Dunkin’ Brands as an independent, publicly traded company.

As part of the Tuesday announcement, Inspire noted that former Dunkin’ Brands chief executive Dave Hoffmann is shifting to an advisory role to help Inspire cofounder and chief executive Paul Brown integrate the Dunkin’ group into Inspire. Hoffmann had arrived at Dunkin’ in 2016 as the heir apparent; the McDonald’s veteran was tapped at the time to oversee Dunkin’ stores in the US and Canada. Two years later, he took over for Nigel Travis as chief executive for the corporate parent of the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins chains in the US and overseas.