5 savory thank-yous for all the cooks tied to the kitchen this year

Quiche Lorraine. Sheryl Julian for The Boston Globe

We all know cooks at home who are so swamped that they’re leaving the kitchen only to help their kids do school work or laundry or tidy the house or take out the trash. They do not need cookies this year. They need a meal, or something to get them through another dinner, or an accompaniment to what they’re already making.

Here are five ideas for savory food, none meant to be mailed, but rather left at the door: chicken stock, already frozen in giant ice cube trays, so the cook can pop the cubes into soup (call before you deliver, of course); or slice-and-bake Parmesan coins to go with that pot; or homemade digestive biscuits, which are like Graham crackers (these are adapted from Thistle & Leek restaurant in Newton Centre) to serve with cheese and a salad one night; or make-ahead mac and cheese with a crunchy panko topping, which you can give away in a simple baking dish; or a creamy quiche Lorraine in a flaky pastry crust, delivered in a porcelain tart pan, so the only thing the family who receives it needs to do is toss a big bowl of greens.