A gift that supports local food businesses

A gift idea that supports local food businesses is a “Made in Boston” Holiday Gift Box from CommonWealth Kitchen, the food incubator in Dorchester. The products are by the entrepreneurs who work here, and are items you find at farmers’ markets or in different stores — all in one box ($50 for five items; $75 for 10). Immigrants, women, or people of color frequently launch their companies here. Among the selection you’ll find Hillside Harvest’s Caribbean hot sauces, Meal Mantra’s Indian curry sauce and chutney, Sweet Teez Bakery’s brownie bites, Assam black tea from Boston Chai Party, granola from Humble Bones, and more. The wholesale food company Katsiroubas Bros. is working with the Kitchen and will deliver the boxes for pickups at locations in Greater Boston, Beverly, Needham, West Roxbury, Braintree, Quincy, Stoughton, and Rockland, and the driver places the box in your trunk. For details and to order, visit commonwealthkitchen.org/holiday-gift-box.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND