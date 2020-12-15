For winemaker Byron Kosuge, there’s joy — even at the end of a challenging year

“When the fires started, we all looked at each other and said, ‘What now? What next?’” Kosuge recalls. As if the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic weren’t burdensome enough, he and his team dealt with a spring frost, followed by a bout of mildew in the vineyard. Then came a series of heat waves, punctuated by summer lightning strikes that ushered in three months of destructive wildfires, threatening livelihoods and darkening skies with smoke.

Over his 35-year career, Byron Kosuge has encountered plenty of challenging vintages. But the winemaker, working in Sebastopol, Calif., will be the first to tell you that 2020 was the most arduous of all.

“If every year was like this, I would have retired a long time ago,” says the winemaker, sounding uncharacteristically somber. “But every year is not like this,” he continues resolutely. “There is still joy to be had in just the act of making wine.”

The fact that Kosuge, 61, can talk about the joy of winemaking — after the most stressful harvest of his career — speaks volumes about how much the Golden State native loves what he does.

Listening to him talk animatedly about contrasting patterns of vine leaf coloration in one vineyard, you would be right to surmise that farming is in his blood. His father grew up on a farm in Colorado, and later became a professor of plant pathology at University of California, Davis. That’s where Kosuge himself earned a viticulture and enology degree in the mid-1980s before going to work for the winery Saintsbury, in the Napa-Carneros region.

“There’s nothing like being in the right place at the right time,” he enthuses, describing the ’80s and ’90s as energizing. During his 15-plus years at Saintsbury, the winemaker was part of a network of North Coast producers intent on optimizing what pinot noir and chardonnay vines could achieve by planting on the right sites and practicing thoughtful farming methods. Kosuge also started consulting, and continues to work on multiple projects in California as well as Chile.

In 2004, he launched his own brand, B. Kosuge Wines, sourcing fruit from trusted vineyard partners in Napa, Sonoma, and other appellations, to craft pinot noir, chardonnay, and gamay noir (one of which I’ve noted below). He likes to age wine in egg-shaped concrete vessels as one approach, smitten with the aromatics and textural characteristics the material imparts. He currently crafts only about 1,000 cases per year under his own label, making these bottles special finds indeed.

Kosuge feels fortunate that the grapes he sourced for his own label escaped smoke damage, and likes how wines are developing. But even those producers who weren’t as lucky, and chose to harvest, are monitoring wines and undertaking cellar treatments to mitigate potential smoky flavors. When consumers encounter future bottles with 2020 on the label, he hopes they won’t dismiss them out of hand.

And while he thinks there’s a place for rare, prestigious pours that inspire reverence, he is more excited about crafting refreshing, energetic wines that delight every day.

“The older I get,” he says, “the more interested I am in making wine that brings pleasure and joy.”

B. Kosuge Wines, Gamay Noir, Carneros 2018 This lithe and lovely expression of gamay offers scents of ripe berries, violets, and crushed lavender, leading to a lively, generous palate of dark berries, savory notes, and a hint of grip. 13.5 percent alcohol by volume. Mid-$20s to low-$30s. Distributed by Hogshead Wine Company. Inman Square Wine & Spirits, Cambridge, 617-945-2902; Bin Ends, Braintree, 781-817-1212; Lucille Wine Shop & Tasting Room, Lynn, 781-584-4695; Vinnin Liquors, Swampscott, 781-598-4110.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com.

