Recipe: Crisp slice-and-bake Parmesan coins, wrapped in cellophane, are perfect little parcels to give away

Makes about 5 dozen

These adorable rounds, the size of quarters, are delectably cheesy and crisp thanks to almost 1 cup of Parmesan that caramelizes as it bakes. The volume of grated cheese can vary between freshly grated and pre-grated, so it's best to use a kitchen scale, if you have one. Add crushed red pepper to the dough for a little kick and for the visual cue that these are savory crackers. Cornmeal lends a little crunch. Once shaped into logs, refrigerate the dough for up to three days or freeze for three months. You can also freeze the rounds after you slice them so you're ready to bake on a moment's notice. Package in cellophane tied with twine for perfect little parcels that will make someone's day.

1¼ cups flour 1 tablespoon yellow cornmeal ¾ cup (3 ounces) grated Parmesan cheese ¾ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 7 tablespoons butter, cut into cubes and chilled 3 tablespoons cold water Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, combine the flour, cornmeal, Parmesan, salt, sugar, and red pepper. Pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture is uniform and resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the water on top and pulse just until the dough forms large clumps but does not form a ball.

2. Lightly flour a counter and turn the clumps out onto it. Press them together into a uniform mass and divide in half. With your hands, shape each half into a log that is roughly 8-inches long and 1 1/4-inches thick. Roll the log under your palms to make it smooth and uniform. Repeat with the other half. Wrap each log in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

3. Slice each log into 1/4-inch-thick rounds, turning the log after each cut to keep it cylindrical. Put all the rounds onto a sheet of parchment paper or foil (OK to stack) and freeze for at least 30 minutes.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. Arrange the frozen rounds on the baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Claudia Catalano