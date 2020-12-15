Recipe: A gift anyone would appreciate: quiche Lorraine, given away in the ceramic dish it was baked in

Makes one 9-inch tart

If ever there was a dish that no one makes at home -- so time-consuming! -- it's quiche Lorraine, the French egg-custard tart with bacon and onions offered at many cafes. It makes a spectacular gift, given away in the fluted ceramic tart pan it was baked in. The filling is mixed with heavy cream, whole milk, eggs, Gruyere cheese, and a little goat cheese because it adds a tiny bit of tang to the sweet cream (you can skip this, if you like). A couple tablespoons of flour whisked into the egg mixture helps stabilize it. The food processor pastry feels like chamois cloth as you work with it. An egg yolk in the dough makes it easy to roll and a splash of vinegar tenderizes it. Roll the dough and ease it into a fluted ceramic dish, metal tart pan with removable base, or a pie pan. You can use ready-made dough and transfer it to your dish or buy a pastry shell in a foil pan. The depth of tart and pie pans varies widely, so you may have a little custard left if your pan is shallow. Bake the extra custard in a buttered ramekin beside the quiche for 5 to 10 minutes as a treat for the cook. Wrap the cooled quiche in cellophane or parchment paper, tied with ribbon.

PASTRY

1¼ cups flour Pinch of salt 6 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces 1 egg yolk 1 teaspoon cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar 2 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9- to 9 1/2-inch ceramic tart pan, metal tart pan with removable base, or pie pan, and a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a food processor, combine the flour and salt. Pulse once to blend them. Add the butter and pulse half a dozen times until the mixture looks like coarse meal.

3. In a small bowl, combine the egg yolk, vinegar, and 2 tablespoons ice water. Sprinkle the liquids over the flour mixture and pulse just until it starts to form large clumps. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the mixture doesn't form clumps.

4. Lightly flour the counter and turn the clumps out onto it. Cut through them several times with a bench scraper or dough scraper or a metal palette knife until they come together to form a dough. Shape the dough into a flat disk and wrap in foil; refrigerate for 30 minutes.

5. Lightly flour the counter and roll the dough into an 11-inch round. Lift it onto the rolling pin and ease it into the tart pan or pie pan. Press the dough into the edges of the pan. Fold under the top edge of dough to form a hem. Crimp the edge, if you like, or leave it plain. Prick the dough well all over. Line the pastry with foil and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

6. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

7. Fill the tart or pie pan with beans (used only for baking). Set it on the baking sheet. Bake the pastry for 12 minutes, or until the edges of the dough look set (not brown yet). Lift the foil and beans off the pastry and return the pan to the oven for 10 minutes more, or until the bottom of the pastry is beginning to cook through. (Total pre-baking time is 22 minutes.) Remove from the oven and set aside for 10 minutes to cool. Leave the oven on.

FILLING

3 strips bacon, cut into 1/2-inch strips 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped 4 ounces Gruyere or Emmenthal cheese, grated (1 packed cup) 4 ounces plain goat cheese, crumbled 2 tablespoons flour 1 cup heavy cream ½ cup whole milk 3 eggs ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1. In a dry skillet, render the bacon, turning often, until the strips are golden brown. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. With a large spoon, carefully remove all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the pan. Add the onion to the pan and cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes, or until the onion is softened and beginning to brown; cool.

2. Sprinkle the onion and bacon in the bottom of the tart or pie pan. Add half the Gruyere and all the goat cheese.

3. In a bowl large enough to hold all the liquids, whisk the flour with 3 tablespoons of the cream until the mixture is smooth. Gradually whisk in the remaining cream, milk, eggs, salt, and pepper. Pour the egg mixture into the tart or pie pan until it comes to within 1/2-inch of the top edge of pastry. Sprinkle the remaining Gruyere on top.

4. Transfer the quiche on the baking sheet to the oven. Bake the quiche for 30 minutes, or until the filling is just set and starting to brown on top. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

