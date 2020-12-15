Recipe: Homemade grainy, nutty digestive biscuits, similar to Graham crackers, make a fine gift

Makes about 2 dozen

Traditional digestive biscuits, commercially made in England and Scotland, and wildly popular (McVitie's brand is everywhere), are closely related to American graham crackers. At Thistle & Leek in Newton Centre, the married chef duo Kate and Trevor Smith serve their own digestive biscuits, which are delicately crisp with a pleasant grainy texture and nutty taste. The biscuits can be eaten as a snack or set on a cheese board or salad plate. At the restaurant, biscuits are sprinkled before baking with a little fennel pollen, for a hint of anise flavor, then with flaky Maldon sea salt. Thistle's recipe calls for graham flour, which is essentially coarsely ground, unsifted whole-wheat flour that retains all of the wheat kernel. You can find graham flour online (www.bobsredmill.com). At the Inman Square, Cambridge store, Elmendorf Baking Supplies & Cafe, you can buy a coarsely ground heritage flour called Red Fife, ideal for the biscuits. Or use whole-wheat flour from your local market. To give the biscuits away, pack them into a tin with parchment paper and stack them (on their sides if the tin is small), or slip them into a cellophane bag.

1 ⅔ cups graham flour (or whole-wheat flour) ⅓ cup sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small chunks 3 tablespoons whole milk, or more if needed All-purpose flour (for rolling) Flaky sea salt (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and kosher salt to blend them. Add the butter and use a pastry blender or two blunt knives to cut the butter into the flour mixture until the dough resembles coarse sand. (Use your fingers to continue reducing any larger bits of butter that remain.)

2. Add 3 tablespoons of the milk and mix with your hands to form a moistened, crumbly dough. Add a little more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, so the dough forms clumps and just barely holds together when you gather it. Don't overwork the dough.

3. Place the dough on a sheet of plastic wrap. Press it together to form a disk and wrap it in the plastic. Refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes to let it rest and firm up slightly.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Have on hand a 2 1/2-inch plain round cutter (or glass).

5. Lightly flour a clean work surface and roll out the dough, sprinkling it lightly with flour so the rolling pin doesn’t stick, until the dough is 1/4-inch thick. Using the cutter or glass, stamp out rounds as close together as possible. Dip the cutter in flour, if necessary, if it's sticking to the dough. Use a metal spatula to transfer the rounds to the baking sheets, leaving about 1 1/2 inches between rounds. Gather the dough scraps and reroll one time. (If the dough is overworked, the crackers might not be as tender.) Prick each round 3 or 4 times with a fork. Sprinkle very lightly with sea salt.

6. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and back to front halfway through baking, or until the biscuits are light golden, a little darker around the edges. Slide the parchment paper off the baking sheets onto wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Lisa Zwirn