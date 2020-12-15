Recipe: For the mom who has been home schooling for months, this ultra mac and cheese will be a godsend

Serves 6

For the mom who has been home schooling for what must feel like a century, a gift of mac and cheese in a practical baking dish will be a godsend. To make it, undercook the pasta (elbow or cavatappi or another curly shape). Then blend heavy cream, milk, and cream cheese, and heat it with sharp Cheddar, Gouda, and Parmesan. Or use another assortment of cheeses, if you like. Letting both the pasta and the sauce cool before combining them prevents overcooking when you go to bake the dish. You can bake it completely to give away, wrapped with foil and a ribbon, with reheating instructions, or don't do the final baking and add a tag with directions.

PASTA

Butter (for the dish) Salt and pepper, to taste ¾ pound curly pasta such as elbow or cavatappi 2 teaspoons olive oil 2 cups heavy cream 1 cup whole milk 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature, cut into chunks 1 heaping cup (3 ounces) grated sharp Cheddar cheese 1 heaping cup (3 ounces) grated Gouda ½ cup (2 ounces) grated Parmesan

1. Butter a deep 9-inch square baking dish or another dish with a 1 1/2 quart capacity.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the elbows or cavatappi and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring once or twice, or 2 minutes less than the package directions recommend. The pasta should be slightly underdone. Drain in a colander but do not rinse. Sprinkle with olive oil and let the pasta cool in the colander.

3. In a blender, combine the cream, milk, and cream cheese. Puree until smooth; set aside.

4. In the same pot you used to cook the pasta, bring the cream mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Whisk in the Cheddar, Gouda, and Parmesan, stirring until melted. Stir in salt and pepper to taste (the cheese is quite salty, so add salt judiciously). Cool until lukewarm.

5. Stir the cooked pasta into the sauce. Transfer to the baking dish.

BREADCRUMBS

1 cup panko or other plain white dry breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons butter Pinch of salt Pinch of cayenne pepper

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, combine the breadcrumbs, butter, salt, and cayenne. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until pale golden; cool.

3. Spread the breadcrumbs over the pasta. Cover the dish loosely with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the mac and cheese is bubbling at the edges and golden brown. (Total baking time is 40 to 45 minutes.)

4. Note: To give the dish away already baked, cover tightly with foil and refrigerate overnight. Tie a ribbon around the dish and attach a tag with instructions to reheat at 350 degrees, covered loosely with foil, for 35 to 40 minutes, or until hot all the way through (160 degrees on a thermometer). To give away unbaked, give directions (above) for baking.

Sally Pasley Vargas