Recipe: Moroccan harira is a nourishing pot of chickpea-lentil soup

Serves 6

The Moroccan soup harira, served during Ramadan to break the daily fast, and eaten by Sephardic Jews after the Yom Kippur fast (both communities make it year-round), has many variations, some with lamb or beef. This chicken version, from "The Chicken Soup Manifesto," by Jenn Louis, begins with a whole bird, cut up and simmered to make the broth for the pot. Dried chickpeas that have soaked overnight go into the broth, along with lentils, rice, and spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and saffron. Instead of the rice, you can add broken wheat vermicelli (stir it in when you reheat the shredded chicken). Lots of lemon goes into the soup at the end, along with a generous amount of chopped fresh cilantro and parsley. Serve these nourishing bowls with flatbread.

¾ cup dried chickpeas 1 whole chicken (3 pounds), quartered, or 3 pounds chicken pieces 3 quarts water or chicken stock, or more if needed 1 tablespoon salt, or more to taste 3 tablespoons rendered chicken fat or olive oil 1 onion, coarsely chopped 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped 2 carrots, thinly sliced 2 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoons cumin seeds 1 teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon ground turmeric Pinch of saffron threads, crushed and dissolved in 2 tablespoons boiling water 2 tablespoons tomato paste ¾ cup brown lentils ½ cup basmati rice Juice of 1 lemon, or more to taste (you may need 2 lemons) ½ bunch fresh cilantro, leaves roughly chopped, stems finely chopped ½ bunch fresh parsley, leaves roughly chopped, stems finely chopped Pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the chickpeas with water to cover by several inches. Cover and leave overnight at room temperature to soak. Drain and set aside.

2. In a soup pot, combine the chicken with the water or stock and salt. Bring to a boil, skim any scum that floats to the surface, and lower the heat. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh registers 165 degrees.

3. Remove the chicken from the pot and transfer to a bowl. Tip the broth into another bowl.

4. Wipe out the pot and set it over medium heat. Add the chicken fat or oil and when it is hot, add the onion, garlic, celery, carrots, ground cumin, cumin seeds, coriander, and turmeric. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables start to soften. If the bottom of the pan begins to darken, add 2 tablespoons water and stir gently to remove any bits stuck on the bottom.

5. Stir in the chickpeas with the reserved broth, saffron, and tomato paste. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 25 minutes. Add the lentils and rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes more, or until the chickpeas, lentils, and rice are tender. If the grains absorb too much of the broth during simmering, add more water or stock.

6. Meanwhile, remove and discard the skin and bones from the chicken. With your hands, shred the meat.

7. Add the chicken to the pot and stir well. Add the lemon juice to add a tangy flavor (but not a sour one). Let the chicken simmer for 10 minutes, or until it is hot. (Total simmering time is 60 minutes.) Add all but 2 tablespoons each of the cilantro and parsley. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, pepper, or lemon juice, if you like. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with the remaining cilantro and parsley.

Sheryl Julian