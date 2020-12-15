Restaurateur Hector Piña tries to bring a splash of warmth to chilling times

“But I’m an optimist,” says Hector Piña, 61, who runs three of the city’s most colorful, festive, and welcoming gathering places with his wife, Nivia, 45. “It’s a lot of talking and compromising.”

Marriage is tough enough during a pandemic. Running three restaurants as the industry shudders under the weight of health restrictions, reduced capacity, and the fear of disease? A formidable job.

He operates Merengue, serving Dominican food on Blue Hill Avenue on Roxbury, as well as Vejigantes in the South End, which specializes in Puerto Rican cuisine. Then there’s Doña Habana, a Cuban restaurant bordering the South End and Roxbury. In ordinary times, the mojitos flow, the crowds gather, and each restaurant feels like a tropical party.

“For people who used to live in the islands, they come here, and they can find those traditional flavors with us. Or people who visit the islands — they discover those flavors, get fascinated with the food, and we gain a new customer,” Hector says.

The pair didn’t intend to become restaurateurs: Hector is a computer scientist from the Dominican Republic, and Nivia is a biochemist. But they found a knack for business, creating sanctuaries that felt warm even in the coldest Boston winters.

But now there’s a chill in the air, though the pair is equipped to pivot in this new environment.

“When you go from one country to a different one, sometimes you have to reinvent yourself,” Hector says.

And they still are, despite tall odds.

Why did you come to Boston, and why did you become a restaurant owner?

I came to Boston from the Dominican Republic in 1986 … I got into the restaurant business by accident. A friend of mine was selling a small restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue with four tables, and I was helping her to get a buyer, and I ended up buying it. That was when I opened Merengue. In 2001, we expanded into the building next door. That small restaurant, which was only 26 people, became a restaurant for 100 people.

In the beginning, I was the chef, but I discovered that my job was better in the front of the house. I found someone to cook, and I went to the front of the house and talked to the customers and made myself visible, and I think people liked it.

When we opened the expansion, my wife, Nivia, came on board. She’s a very smart woman. She brought a totally different perspective to Merengue. That made Merengue very successful, even more than it was in the beginning. In 2012 came the opportunity to open a Puerto Rican restaurant in the South End, and we took that opportunity. We opened Vejigantes in July 2012. It has been very successful.

How has COVID-19 affected your businesses?

In the beginning, we had to close Doña Habana until the patio was open in June. Merengue and Vejigantes only operated for takeout and delivery. After that, you know, we haven’t been able to operate with full capacity, and now last call is 9:30. By 10, you have to be closed. It’s another burden. Every day is a different challenge. In order to stay open, we really need to face it and adjust every single day with whatever we make and whatever we’re spending.

At Merengue, the capacity was 100, and it’s only like 30 people [now]. Every restaurant went down to a third of the capacity. Even though you have a third of your capacity, you have 100 percent of your spending in your fixed costs like rent, electricity, gas, and all of that. You can work a little bit with the employment, but the restaurant industry is about service. You still have to give good service, and that means having employees.

We are surviving because we’re reinventing ourselves, even though we don’t have the same staff we had. It’s decent, and we have adjusted spending and production. Every week, we have a meeting between my wife, myself, and our managers to analyze the week and to look at the week ahead and how we’re going to approach it with purchasing and spending. We have to be on top of everything in order to survive.

How are you reinventing yourself?

At Doña Habana, my wife came up with the idea of mojito kits, which you can purchase. That’s been very successful. And now, we’re making coquito kits for Christmas — whatever comes to her mind that can bring customers and attract different points of sale. We also do mixology classes. They used to be big. They’re smaller, but it’s a way to bring [customers] to the restaurant.

In the future, in a year, where will the industry be?

I am a very positive person, and I think that we’re looking at a small light at the end of the tunnel. Now, with the vaccine, and all of that, I think people are conscious of not doing big gatherings in private homes.

Let me tell you: Everything we do at the restaurants, we are subject to whatever guidelines we get from the health department, the state, the city. Restaurant owners are very responsible, because you don’t want to have an outbreak. That is a nightmare. Regulations go to restaurants — and not private gatherings and private events, which really are the focus of those outbreaks. You go around Boston, you see parks packed with people, and mainly you don’t see the authorities approaching them doing something. But in the restaurants, it’s totally different. Whatever we do, we do it with social distancing, sanitizing all the time, and really following the guidelines.

And those companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash, Grubhub, they take a big chunk. Some of them are 30 percent. So when you sell $500, $150 goes to them, so that strains your profit margin.

Would you urge customers not to use those? How can customers help?

Buy directly from the restaurant website. We use Toast as our point of sale. It goes directly to the restaurant and bypasses that burden of paying those big companies. Just imagine, I think DoorDash went public yesterday, and the stock jumped double in a matter of hours. People are seeing their benefit of those companies, and what it takes from each owner.

Tell me about what you love about running restaurants. Why do you enjoy it, and why did you first come to Boston and make your home here?

I came to Boston because my brother was already living here. You go to a place where you know someone and can land someplace. What do I love about restaurants? The fact that you get to meet a lot of different people with different backgrounds. It gives you the opportunity to listen to their stories. Somehow we really love it, me and my wife. I think we have the same view of how to operate a restaurant and how to approach the customers and make them part of the restaurant.

How do you do that?

You know, with the frequent customers, you develop familial relationships. There’s a lot of customers who — actually, we have seen generations at Merengue. I remember when their mom came pregnant with the kid, and then the kid was born, and that kid grew up, and then that kid had another kid. We have seen those kids grow and then, you know, they’re having kids and bringing them. We have aged together with our clientele. That familiarity brings love between customers and owners. We have customers even if they move out of state, they call us or write us. When they come to town, it’s one of the stops they do. It’s not a commercial relationship. It’s more like a family.

How would you describe the restaurant scene here?

It’s challenging. You need to either learn or know the industry in order to be successful. You have to have a lot of respect for your customers — and to be honest. Our three brands feature traditional food of different countries. If you go to a Cuban restaurant and the ropa vieja doesn’t taste like that flavor, you will be disappointed. We make sure that when you taste our flavors, it brings you back to your country and all you remember about your family cooking and all of that. This is one of our specialties.

What have you been doing for fun since COVID-19 began?

At Doña Habana, that first week, we received a shipment of all the fruits we use for drinks. What we did is brought them home and dehydrated them. It took a little more than a month to dehydrate and pack that, and most of those things have been used right now at the bar.

We also watch TV. We have watched every series you can imagine. We have two adolescents. We have our hands full. Let me tell you: We’ve been doing a lot of cooking. We cook a lot of fish, lobster, vegetables. They’re very adventurous, our kids: Dominican, Cuban, sushi, Mexican.

Interview was edited and condensed. Doña Habana, 811 Massachusetts Ave., Boston; Merengue, 156 Blue Hill Ave., Boston; Vegijantes, 57 W. Dedham St., Boston

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.