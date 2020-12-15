So much goodness in a bowl

The handblown glass bowls from Serve Kindness have straight sides, a white exterior, and an inside that pops with solid colors like cobalt, ruby, teal, and sunrise. “The bowls bring beauty into your everyday life,” says Jillian Darling, who founded the company with Melissa Brooks three years ago. The two were motivated by their common passion for art, design, and philanthropy. The bowls come in three sizes and 22 vibrant colors and can be used for serving food or holding all kinds of little objects, including floating candles, or simply enjoyed as modern, colorful decor in your home. The company’s name has a purpose, too. Brooks and Darling believe the bowls are a way to serve kindness, whether you’re sharing food and conversation or giving them as a gift. Serving up kindness is also the impetus for their giving 10 percent of every sale to an established charity. Since 2017, they have donated $25,000 to organizations such as The Food Project, Ellie Fund, Bring Change to Mind, and Dignity Matters. The duo is also happy to be supporting the age-old practice of glassblowing and the artisans at the Bubble Factory in Essex who produce the bowls.

Brooks explains that the small bowls (2 cups) are perfect for nibbles and appetizers, such as nuts, olives, dips, and spreads. Ice cream will never have a prettier vessel. The medium size (about 6 cups) is good for serving side dishes, fruit salads, grapes, and chips; and the large (12 cups) can hold tossed salads, pasta, and whole fruits, such as clementines, apples, and lemons. Prices range from $55 for a small bowl, $149 for large, to $269 for a 3-Bowl Nested Set. The bowls make lovely holiday, wedding, and housewarming presents as well as thank-you gifts for your favorite caretakers. Spreading kindness has never been so important.