Are school snow days officially over? We’ll find out this week

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 74,071 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 2,673 new cases since Friday. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 7.2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 21.9 percent. The state announced 40 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,555. There were 433 people in the hospital.

When Pete Mangione from Channel 12 tells me it’s going to snow, I (mostly) believe him. And he says all signs suggest Rhode Island is going to get at least six inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday, which means a day of sledding , snowmen , school.

That’s right. With remote learning now being embraced by schools districts across Rhode Island, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has made it clear that snow days are no longer necessary.

And Thursday could be the first test for that informal policy.

Emily Crowell, a spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Education, said the state expects schools to shift to remote learning if inclement weather forces in-person learning to be cancelled this week.

What’s less clear is whether school districts will have the flexibility to give students the day off, and you can expect superintendents across the state to seek clear guidance in the coming days.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island is in the first year of a statewide school schedule, which means that most districts opened on the same day and are expected to close on the same day.Of course, even in our tiny state, it’s not uncommon for Foster-Glocester to close for snow and Providence to remain open. Crowell said the state will allow individual districts to make their own weather-related decisions as long as some version of school is offered.

