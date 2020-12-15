Apartment complex fire in Back Bay leaves 7 residents displaced, causes $250,000 in damage

Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman, said the 1-alarm blaze at 64 Charlesgate East was called in around 11:15 p.m. It started on the fifth floor, Alkins said, and caused water damage “throughout the building,” though the fire itself was contained to a single apartment.

A fire in a Back Bay apartment complex displaced tenants of five separate units Monday night and caused about $250,000 in damages to the 36-unit residence, officials said.

Alkins said officials believe roughly seven tenants in the five affected apartments were displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Fire Department tweeted around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday that firefighters were clearing from the scene.

“All residents minus 1 cat made it out the 36 unit [building] safely,” the department tweeted. “No injuries reported. Damages [estimated] around $250,000. Thanks to Father Tom @ Saint Clements [Eucharistic] Shrine & the @MBTA for helping keep displaced warm.”

Some tweeters commended the first responders for a seamless job containing the fire and expressed hope that the missing cat would be recovered.

“Glad everyone is safe,” one person wrote. “Hope they find the cat and it’s ok.”

Said another, “[thank you] for doing your job the best way possible.”





