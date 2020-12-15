Bristol sheriff violated immigration detainees’ civil rights during May melee, attorney general says

“Our investigation revealed that the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office violated the rights of detainees by using excessive force and by seriously risking their health and safety,” Healey said in a statement.

Healey said Hodgson’s office showed “callous disregard” for the detainees’ well-being. Her report does not recommend any criminal charges, but does recommend the sheriff be barred altogether from housing federal detainees and participating in federal immigration enforcement.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson’s office illegally unleashed dogs on inmates, used excessive force, and violated the civil rights of 25 federal immigration detainees in a jailhouse melee in May , according to an investigation released Tuesday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Healey’s investigation centered on a May 1 confrontation between sheriff’s office personnel and detainees being held on behalf of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The sheriff’s office runs the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center and is paid by ICE to house immigration detainees.

Hodgson has used its facilities to detain immigrants since 2000, when he entered into an agreement with ICE’s predecessor, the US Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Hodgson, a Republican who has served as sheriff since 1997, is a fervent supporter of federal immigration enforcement and offered inmate labor in 2017 to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, the signature pledge of President Trump’s first presidential campaign.

A spokesman for Hodgson said Tuesday he was reading the attorney general’s report and would comment later.

Healey is urging action to strip Hodgson’s office of its immigration role. Her report noted that the US Department of Homeland Security could sever ties with the agency, or state lawmakers could enact legislation to prohibit the sheriff’s office from doing immigration work.

Healey’s investigation found 25 immigration detainees were inside Unit B of the detention center when the confrontation began. Ten detainees had said they were concerned about potential contamination at the jail, where a few staffers had tested positive for coronavirus, and asked instead to be tested in the immigration facility. Hodgson said no — concerned that they could infect their fellow residents, he said later.

Lawyers for the detainees have said their clients were then handled violently, unnecessarily pepper sprayed, and denied access to their attorneys.

“People were terrified. People were afraid for their lives and thought they were going to be killed at the hands of the sheriff and his deputies,” said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, which represents the detainees. He urged Hodgson to resign.

Hodgson himself participated in the altercation, and has alleged the detainees started the fight, causing $25,000 in damage. No jail personnel were injured.

The detainees have said it was Hodgson himself and his officers who attacked first, and that it was jail staff who broke glass and damaged the facilities in order to stage a riot.

Healey’s report concluded that the 10 ICE detainees acted nonviolently when they refused to be tested, but acknowledged that some detainees “acted in a disruptive and destructive way.” The detainees were “calm and nonviolent for an hour,” Healey’s office said, before the sheriff’s office staff “executed a calculated use of force” that included a flash-bang grenade, pepper spray and pepper projectiles, anti-riot shields, and dogs. Using the dogs was “unlawful,” the investigation found.

The report noted the pepper spray and pepper projectiles were used against detainees with serious pulmonary or respiratory conditions, including suspected cases of COVID-19.

So much pepper spray was used that two of the detainees were hospitalized with symptoms of respiratory distress and a third required emergency chest compressions in order to be revived, Healey’s office said. The detainee who needed chest compressions was placed in segregation after being revived and not taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to the AG’s office.

Healey’s investigation found the sheriff’s office violated its own policies and procedures by using force without taking steps to deescalate the confrontation or issuing warnings to the detainees, some of whom may have not understood verbal directives because of language barriers.

Healey’s report recommends the sheriff’s office adopt a slate of reforms dealing with deescalation, avoiding conflict, use of force, training, and communicating with people with little or no English language proficiency, and warns she may sue if changes aren’t implemented quickly. Healey is asking the agency to hire an external auditor or consultant to assess whether the office is complying with rules related to use of force, health care, and managing special units.

The report also recommends the state Department of Public Health review the agency’s medical record-keeping practices, and that the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security examine policies and procedures at the sheriff’s office to ensure that they meet the “minimum regulatory requirements.”

In the immediate aftermath of the confrontation, Hodgson told his version of what happened at a news conference during which reporters toured the damaged unit where toilets were broken, water fountains ripped from the wall, and glass shattered. On a window, someone had scrawled “Help us,” and “El Sheriff es racist.”

The Office of Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, launched an investigation at the urging of the Massachusetts congressional delegation plus some members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

At the State House, the Senate Post Audit and Oversight Committee announced an investigation into the melee and the refusal by the sheriff’s office to let state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz enter the detention center the day after the confrontation.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Massachusetts affiliate filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court, alleging the sheriff’s office refused to release records about the confrontation even though Hodgson had discussed it at the news conference, on radio, and on social media.

Carol Rose, executive director of the local branch of the ACLU, said in a statement Tuesday that Hodgson has tried to conceal what happened by withholding public records.

“Sheriffs are elected by the people to preserve public safety and uphold the law—not to violate people’s rights and conceal misconduct,” she said.

In federal court, US District Judge William Young barred the sheriff’s office from admitting any new immigration detainees and ordered coronavirus testing for staff and people being held at the facility on behalf of the federal government. Young issued the order in a class action lawsuit filed in March that sought the release of civil immigration detainees who were at risk of developing COVID-19.

Since the lawsuit was initiated, the number of immigration detainees in Bristol County has dropped from 148 people to 19 people as of Dec. 1, according to court papers filed on behalf of Steven Souza, Superintendent of the Bristol County House of Correction. There have been no COVID-19 cases among immigration detainees in Bristol County for about nine months, a lawyer for Souza wrote.

Healey and Hodgson have clashed before. In 2018, Healey, a Democrat, urged Governor Charlie Baker’s public safety secretary to investigate the sheriff’s office following stories that showed that Bristol County accounted for nearly a quarter of all the state’s jail suicides between 2006 to 2016 even though it housed just 13 percent of inmates.

Hodgson ran for reelection unopposed in 2016 and began his fourth six-year term in January 2017.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.