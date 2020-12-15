Christmas light display in Wilmington wins ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’, draws massive crowds

The Concord Street setup won first place on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” which came with a $50,000 prize. The episode was filmed last year and aired Wednesday night.

Charles Fiore’s annual light display – right off Interstate 93 – has drawn massive crowds in the past, but none like this year.

A festive light display in Wilmington is drawing droves of visitors in the holiday spirit after it won the top prize in a national award competition last week.

Judges credited Fiore for his meticulous attention to detail and grandiose models of eight buildings.

Green, red, blue, yellow, purple lights blanketed the structures. Each of the buildings has windows, and one had a balcony. Candy canes sat outside the candy store-themed building, a favorite for children who passed by.

“This is not a house, this is an entire town,” said Taniya Nayak, one of the judges, during the episode as she admired the life-size buildings adorned with countless colorful lights. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

String lights on each massive structure were spaced 2.5 inches apart – because the bulbs on the strings were each spaced that far apart, Fiore explained.

“I just wanted to make a perfect square of lights so everything was uniformly covered,” said the 23-year-old Fiore in the episode.

Since the airing of the episode, Wilmington police have noticed a significant uptick in traffic to the area. It proved to be more than they anticipated.

“We kind of anticipated getting a little bit of a buzz, but it was more than we expected,” Wilmington Police Chief Joe Desmond told the Globe Tuesday afternoon.

Desmond suspects people are suddenly attracted to the street – in addition to it being an impressive display – partly because of the limited number of holiday activities due to the pandemic. Visitors can drive through the display and turn around in the driveway at Fiore’s house.

The array of lights is powered up in the evening, with visitors dying down around 10 p.m., Desmond said. Heavy traffic in the area is expected until at least after Christmas, he said.

Despite the display causing more work for officers, the department believes it’s worth it for the community.

“We think it’s a great thing for the community,” Desmond said. “It’s something that gives people joy. If they’re willing to wait in traffic and neighbors can be understanding… it’s all worthwhile.”

