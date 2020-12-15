Fire that began on porch destroys Hingham home

All of the residents — two adults and three teenagers — were able to safely get out of the home, and no firefighters were injured, he said.

Firefighters responded to the home at 392 Main St. at 12:54 p.m., Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said in a phone interview Tuesday night.

A Hingham home was destroyed in a three-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon but its five residents escaped without injuries, fire officials said.

The residents noticed smoke coming out of an electric heater attached to the ceiling of their farmhouse-style porch, heard a popping sound, and saw it catch on fire, he said. They tried to put the fire out with a portable extinguisher but were unable to contain it as it spread underneath the porch.

The fire made its way into the building through two locations and did significant damage inside, he said.

The home was recently renovated, and its open floor plan allowed the fire to spread, he said.

“Once fire gets into a large area, it can do some significant damage,” he said.

The building had working fire alarms, but they were not sounding when firefighters arrived, possibly due to fire damage, he said.

Murphy extended his sympathies to the family.

“Fortunately everyone made it out safe, but it’s a very difficult time to have this type of thing this close to Christmas,” he said.

The fire remained under investigation, he said.

