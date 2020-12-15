Firefighters respond to report of grenade at Littleton home

“Luckily for these people it was labeled inert way back when, so it wasn’t an immediate hazard,” Gardner said.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a home on Washington Street for a report of a grenade, said Littleton Fire Lieutenant Terence Gardner.

The State Police bomb squad and firefighters responded to a home in Littleton after residents found a grenade while cleaning out their basement Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The bomb responded to the scene to confiscate the grenade and destroy it, he said.

Such calls aren’t entirely uncommon for the department.

“We probably get them more often than you’d think,” Gardner said. “I don’t know the details on how they came in possession of [the grenade], but older generations often keep them as souvenirs from when they were in the service.”

No one was injured and no property was damaged, he said.

He encouraged anyone who discovers grenades or other items to immediately contact the local police or fire departments.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.