Firefighters reunite with rescued South End family

The girls were given some early Christmas gifts: A dollhouse, some toys, a small firetruck. Their mother received donations to help the family through a difficult holiday season: $1,000 from the Boston Firefighter’s Union and a little more from other community organizations.

Alicia Soto met the firefighters at a station in Charlestown with her daughters, 7-year-old Anabele and 6-month-old Amelia, both dressed in fuzzy hoodies with small, floppy ears sewn on.

A mother and her two daughters, rescued from the fire escape of their South End apartment during a blaze two weeks ago, reunited with their rescuers Tuesday.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before in my life,” Soto, who is hearing impaired, said through a sign language interpreter. She thanked the firefighters for their help.

Advertisement

The two-alarm fire at 68 West Newton St. broke out the morning of Dec. 2, likely caused by an electrical issue on the first floor. The flashing fire alarms that were supposed to alert Soto were not working and the hallway they tried to escape through was filled with thick smoke, she said.

They headed to the fire escape of their third-floor apartment. As Engine 22 put out the flames, firefighters from Ladder 4 rescued Soto and her daughters.

Firefighter Liam Pero, who carried Amelia down to safety, said he held on tight and relied on his training. Firefighters at the time noted how composed the family was during the rescue, especially Soto.

“She just didn’t miss a beat, not even crying,” Fire Lieutenant Michael Guilfoyle said. “They’re all very brave.”

Soto and her daughters are staying with family and have found an apartment that still needs to be furnished, fire officials said. The family is receiving donations through a GoFundMe page, which has raised $16,000.

“Hopefully this will help them buy some needed stuff for the apartment,” said Brian K. Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman. “It’s sad when this happens anytime, but around the holidays it’s definitely magnified.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.