Following parents’ complaints of too much independent study, state pushes expanded instructional requirements

The proposal from Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration comes after the Globe reported in October that many parents and experts were dismayed that children, particularly young ones, had long stretches of time without teacher interaction.

State education officials will vote Tuesday on whether to set minimum requirements for teacher-led instruction hours, following complaints by parents across Massachusetts that their children’s remote-school days are too often filled with independent study.

“It’s ultimately inexcusable that students are not interacting with their teachers every day,” Education Secretary Jim Peyser said in an interview.

The proposal before the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education calls for students in fully remote programs to receive at least some live classes led by teachers every day; and it requires four hours of such classes per day, on average. For students in hybrid models, which mix both online and in-person learning, the proposal calls for daily interaction with teachers, and at least 3.5 hours on average of live instruction — delivered either online or in-person.

The new requirements would take effect Jan. 19

Citing alarming increases nationwide of youth psychiatric hospitalizations, Peyser said the pandemic-induced isolation has harmed kids’ mental health—and the effects are “compounded by not all students getting the kind of interaction that they’re used to and that they need” from teachers and peers.

State regulations already require schools to provide students at least five hours of “structured learning time” every day, on average, but independent study and pre-recorded lessons can count toward that time.

After hearing and reading families’ stories, and scrutinizing a range of student class schedules, Peyser said, state officials recognized that some students are not receiving what “they are entitled to under state law.” So they surveyed all the nearly 400 school districts to understand the scale of the issue.

About two-thirds of school districts in Massachusetts already meet the proposed standards, Peyser said. State officials would not identify the other districts since the information is still being reviewed for accuracy. While some education advocates expressed concern that districts with less live instructional time are more likely to serve low-income students and students of color, Peyser said they include a broad range of districts.

Education policy experts warn that disparities in instructional hours could widen opportunity gaps along racial and class lines, as many families with means have sought out private schools, tutoring, and enrichment activities. Black and Latino students in Massachusetts, and nationwide, are more likely to rely on remote learning this school year, partly because fewer schools in their communities have reopened and partly because of family preference.

The state’s new proposal is “an important step forward for equity and making sure students continue to learn,” said Natasha Ushomirsky, the state’s director at Education Trust, a nonprofit that advocates for disadvantaged students.

Though she had called for schools to provide at least five hours of daily teacher interaction through a mix of classes and office hours, Ushomirksy said four hours is “certainly more than many students are getting right now.”

But at Tuesday’s meeting, teachers and superintendents criticized the proposal, saying it wrongly emphasizes quantity over quality of instruction, and could lead to increased class sizes.

Many teachers in Billerica, which has a hybrid model, have developed “amazing, engaging” pre-recorded lessons and projects for students, said superintendent Tim Piwowar. Those classes would not meet the proposed requirements.

The new standards could also push districts to switch to fully remote models in order to provide more live instruction, Piwowar said. That would run counter to the Baker administration’s goal of increasing in-person education.

Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Educators Association, said teachers wished they had been consulted more in designing the proposal. “It’s extremely disruptive when the commissioner changes the rules without even talking to us about what is working, what isn’t and what support we need from the state to succeed,” he said.

Parents groups were more supportive of the state’s proposal. Massachusetts Parents United, an advocacy group, fought for the proposed changes by collecting dozens of students’ schedules and sending them to state officials. President Keri Rodrigues praised the proposal, but said she wishes it was more ambitious.

“It is so frustrating that at every point we are fighting to point out what should be obvious on all levels — that our kids aren’t getting close to what they deserve,” she said.

One of the group’s members, Emily Veloza in Chelsea, praised the proposal, saying her sixth-grader would benefit.

“Four hours is better than the two she’s getting now,” she said.

But her daughter, Olivia, 12, said she wished online school included more social time with her classmates.

“They should make it funner, like having fun with schoolwork and not just be serious all the time, and have us get to know each other more,” she said. “I never get to see my friends anymore.”

Chelsea superintendent Almi Abeyta said the district’s elementary schools already meet the proposed standards, but the change would impact some secondary students, and class sizes may have to increase.

One mother, Yahaira Lopez, pulled her fifth-grade twins from Randolph Public Schools after they grew increasingly disconnected from school with three days a week of nearly all independent work.

Randolph superintendent Thea Stovell said she agreed with the state’s proposed new requirements, and has already started hiring more teachers to try to increase live instruction hours. She said it’s a logistical nightmare having to accommodate 60 percent of students in a socially-distanced hybrid model and 40 percent in a fully remote model, and urged the state to provide examples of how other districts have handled that challenge.

“We’re going to keep working on it ‘til we get it right,” Stovell said. “I don’t know how you say what you’re doing is ‘right’ during this time, but we’re looking to improve.”

Education advocates with groups such as the Massachusetts Education Equity Partnership, EdNavigator, and Education Trust, had also called on the state to impose minimum requirements for daily live interaction with teachers, which other states, including Maryland and California, had done. Several praised the proposal, even as they questioned state officials’ reasoning and rationale.

“At least kids are going to get a baseline academic support which wasn’t the case necessarily for the last many, many months,” said Jennifer Davis, a senior advisor at Harvard’s Education Redesign Lab. “But to use the mental-health concerns and problems kids are facing as the purpose ... it’s not even the right argument.”

Davis said the state should push districts to form partnerships with mental health service providers so teachers can connect students to the therapeutic help they need.

Ideally students should receive 6.5 hours of instruction per day, Davis said. But she conceded that’s not realistic given districts’ challenges. She said the state should plan for expanded summer school and other accelerated enrichment and education opportunities, especially for low-income students, to catch them up on the material they missed. (Peyser said Baker proposed awarding $53 million for funding for such efforts.)

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.