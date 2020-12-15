Frontline staff at Tufts Medical Center to get COVID-19 vaccines

The vaccine was delivered to Tufts before 8 a.m. Tuesday and the medical center got 2,925 doses, a Tufts spokesman said.

Front-line medical staff at Tufts Medical Center will be vaccinated Tuesday as the rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 treatment continues and as Boston and other communities push back against a surge in coronavirus infections,

Among those scheduled to be vaccinated at Tufts are Jacques Pierre, an environmental services department aide in the center’s ICU, Gadira Rodriguez, a medical assistant in the rheumatology/allergy department, Dr. Helen Boucher, chief of the hospital infectious diseases department and Colleen Connolly, an emergency department nurse.

But as the long-awaited vaccine began arriving a total of five sites in Massachusetts Monday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and mayors in Brockton, Lynn, Newton and Somerville were moving to close down gyms, museums and movie theaters as the infection rate increases.

“We are going to take action now to reduce in-person activity in our city,” Walsh said Monday. “We’re working to slow the spread of the virus in our city and prevent our hospitals from getting overwhelmed.”

More communities are expected to follow and impose modified versions of Phase 2, Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan this week. Boston will return to Phase 2 Wednesday and remain in that status for three weeks; the timetables of other communities varies.

The regional effort comes a week after Gov. Baker announced a series of restrictions on a range of business activities as part of an effort to “build ourselves a bridge to the vaccine.” That statewide rollback started on Sunday, which included reducing capacity at retailers from 50 percent to 40 percent and tightening rules at restaurants such as requiring customers to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking.

The state reported that the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,572 on Monday, bringing the total to 283,146. The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 37 to 11,135. Public health experts forecast that cases and deaths will continue to rise through January.

The virus has killed 300,000 in the United States as of Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first authorized for use against COVID-19, but Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. is seeking emergency authorization this week for its vaccine candidate, and others are in the pipeline. The US government has ordered 100 million doses of the Moderna treatment.

Andrew Miller, a housekeeper at the VA Bedford Healthcare System, may have been the first person in Massachusetts to get the vaccination. The Bedford hospital posted a tweet saying that he was the first employee there to receive the shot, on Monday at 12:20 p.m.

A few minutes later, the hospital tweeted that Margaret Klessens, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, became the first Veterans Administration patient in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

