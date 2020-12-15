Heavy snow is on the way, but it won’t be a blockbuster storm

By the time the snow finishes up Thursday afternoon or evening, some areas will end up with more than a foot on the ground. That’s certainly a lot of snow for those places, but this won’t be a blockbuster storm in terms of power outages, coastal flooding, or accumulation. The snow will be on the fluffy side and moving. It will not be nearly as difficult as the heavy and wet stuff.

Sunny and cold weather is on tap for Tuesday in New England.

A storm system Monday brought a little bit of spotty light rain and snow to the area, and now we are sitting in a cold lull for a couple of days before the next bigger storm arrives Wednesday night.

Advertisement

There’s still plenty of time for the snow bands on the accumulation map to change. A shift north or south is definitely likely.

The storm is riding east on an active jet stream, but that jet stream is becoming weaker. This doesn’t mean the storm might not happen, it’s just one of the factors in making it more of a typical December snow event rather than a memorable nor’easter.

Thursday’s storm is still churning in the middle of the country as of Tuesday morning. COD Weather (Custom credit)

It may seem a little counterintuitive, but the flatter system may actually allow for some of the snow to expand north. Think of it like putting a pancake on a griddle. If you flatten the thing out, the edges are moving in all directions. This is why there’s a pretty large range on the northern extent of this storm’s impact.

An axis of heavy snow along and just south of the Mass Turnpike is likely with this storm. Dave Epstein (Custom credit)

Over Cape Cod and the Islands, the snow will be a little wetter and there may be some rain mixing in. Snowfall forecasts are lower here.

The snow will start flying mid-to late evening Wednesday and then continue into Thursday morning, becoming quite heavy at times. It could linger into Thursday afternoon, but shouldn’t be as intense by that point. This would mean some additional light accumulation, but also would hamper the final salt and sanding crews and keep them out on the roads a bit longer.

Advertisement

Snow arrives Wednesday evening and lingers through Thursday, but the heaviest snowfall will be over before noon. COD Weather (Custom credit)

Tides are astronomically high, but even so, coastal flooding will not be a major problem. I expect only some minor pockets of splash-over or light flooding Thursday.

You might hear the word blizzard thrown around in the next couple of days. Blizzards are a combination of high winds and low visibility. This storm would have to be accompanied by 35 m.p.h. or more winds along with visibility of a quarter mile or less for three hours. I don’t expect this to occur. Winds will be gusty at times, however, especially along the coastline and over the Cape and Islands. Some drifting is likely.

There’s little doubt that it’s going to snow. What I’ll be watching for over the next 24 hours is the extent of the heavy snow. Will areas of heavy accumulation expand? Will the heavy bands move north or south? A deviation in track will impact all those weather maps you’re seeing. The fluffy nature of the snow could also allow for higher totals.

Total moisture with this storm is significant and could end up farther north. COD Weather (Custom credit)

It will turn dry and cold for the end of the week, and then I’m looking forward to a moderating trend as we head into the days before Christmas.