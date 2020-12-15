Hull restaurant customer pays it forward with pizza

A loyal customer of Mambo’s Kitchen & Bar in Hull got into the holiday spirit early and donated 25 large cheese pizzas to anyone who asked for one on Dec. 6. The restaurant matched the offer, and other customers joined in the pay-it-forward chain.
By the end of the day, Mambo’s had given away about 80 pizzas, according to manager Caroline Ghosn.
“It was like a domino effect,” Ghosn said. “At first, I felt like it would run out at 2 p.m., but it kept going all day. Hull is a small community, but a very supportive community.”
In his Facebook post announcing the initiative, Paul Tubberville said he wanted to help support the local business, which opened on Nantasket Avenue in May of 2019.
“2020 has been crazy,” Tubberville wrote. “The pandemic has impacted people emotionally and financially. It’s impacted our local businesses, too. So got a question: Pizza or FREE Pizza?”
Tubberville asked that in exchange, participants thank Mambo’s, and “pay it forward, could be a smile, hold a door for someone or let someone cross the road. You never know how you might impact someone’s day.”
