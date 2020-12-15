Hull restaurant customer pays it forward with pizza

A loyal customer of Mambo’s Kitchen & Bar in Hull got into the holiday spirit early and donated 25 large cheese pizzas to anyone who asked for one on Dec. 6. The restaurant matched the offer, and other customers joined in the pay-it-forward chain.

By the end of the day, Mambo’s had given away about 80 pizzas, according to manager Caroline Ghosn.

“It was like a domino effect,” Ghosn said. “At first, I felt like it would run out at 2 p.m., but it kept going all day. Hull is a small community, but a very supportive community.”