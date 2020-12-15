Man, 35, killed in crash on I-95 in Wakefield

A 35-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Wakefield on Tuesday morning, State Police said.
In a statement, State Police said the rollover occurred around 5:28 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound in Wakefield. The man was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.
State Police withheld the man’s name and hometown pending family notification.
“The cause of the crash is under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section,” the statement said.
Authorities added that the crash forced the closure of two highway lanes for a couple of hours during the response.
