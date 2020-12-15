Man, 35, killed in crash on I-95 in Wakefield

A 35-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Wakefield on Tuesday morning, State Police said.

In a statement, State Police said the rollover occurred around 5:28 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound in Wakefield. The man was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.

State Police withheld the man’s name and hometown pending family notification.