Massachusetts House speaker knocks Baker’s abortion proposal, says reps will ‘overturn’ it

“On Wednesday, the House will act to overturn the Administration’s amendment, which sought to erode the reproductive health protections the Legislature last month voted to put in place for Massachusetts,” DeLeo said in a statement.

Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, a Winthrop Democrat, said the House is preparing a vote on Wednesday on Baker’s amendments, just days after the Republican governor sent back to lawmakers the closely watched provision. Baker said he particularly “cannot support” language the Legislature had passed allowing 16- or 17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent.

The leader of the Massachusetts House said Tuesday that the chamber will reject changes Governor Charlie Baker proposed for a measure expanding abortion access, describing them as an attempt to “erode” the provision lawmakers had passed.

“The House will vote in favor of safeguarding women’s reproductive rights in the Commonwealth at a time when they are under threat due to the new composition of the United States Supreme Court.”

The version the Democratic-led Legislature had included in the state’s $45.9 billion budget would lower the age threshold for obtaining an abortion without parental consent or court approval from 18 to 16 years old.

It also would allow abortions after 24 weeks when a fetus has been diagnosed with a fatal anomaly; if a doctor determines the fetus is “incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus;” or a if a doctor believes it will “preserve” the woman’s physical or mental health.

Baker, who supports abortion rights, told legislators in a letter that he backs several “important changes” included in the proposal, among them language ensuring a woman can “access an abortion in cases where the child will not survive after birth.”

But he rejected others, and asked that lawmakers make several changes.

In addition to dropping the language lowering the age threshold to 16, Baker proposed tightening the conditions under which an abortion would be allowed after 24 weeks. In his counterproposal, he suggested striking out the language allowing abortions after that point if it would “preserve” the woman’s health, and instead permitting them if the pregnancy would pose “a substantial risk” to a woman’s physical or mental health — language that more closely reflects current law.

Aides to DeLeo did not immediately offer other details about the expected vote, which would likely come among others on items Baker vetoed in the budget. But it marked a firm rebuke of Baker’s proposal, and may indicate there is little appetite within the Legislature as a whole to consider it.

The House and Senate had each passed slightly different versions of the abortion measure by a veto-proof margin, though only barely in the House, 108-49. The Senate passed its version, which hews more closely to what lawmakers ultimately sent to Baker, by a more comfortable 33-7 vote.

Aides to Senate President Karen E. Spilka did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Senate’s plans.

Democratic lawmakers had attached the abortion access measure to the budget, arguing that Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court cemented its conservative majority and the threat to the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

Baker, speaking at an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, did not further explain his opposition to some of the provision’s details, beyond saying there were “issues that we felt needed to be addressed.”

But he defended his proposal, and his record on abortion rights as whole, saying he was “enormously proud” to sign a 2018 bill, for example, that struck down a 19th-century state law that criminalized abortion.

“The proposal we made [to lawmakers last week], if enacted, would give Massachusetts some of the broadest and most significant reproductive health rights in the United States,” Baker said.

He did not address a question of whether he’d veto the original language if lawmakers returned it to him. “Obviously, we’ll see how this all plays out,” he said.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll released Friday found mixed support for the measures as passed by the Legislature. Roughly 48 percent said they supported allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent, while 40 percent opposed it. Another 9 percent said they were undecided.

Fifty-six percent said they backed the expanded provision for abortions after 24 weeks; 25 percent opposed it.

Abortion rights groups, who had been urging lawmakers to reject Baker’s changes, immediately cheered DeLeo’s statement on Tuesday. NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts wrote on Twitter that “state lawmakers are showing true leadership in the face of anti-choice threats” and thanked DeLeo for his “commitment to reproductive freedom.”

The abortion access provision isn’t the only high-profile proposal that lawmakers are mulling from Baker. The governor last week sent back to the Legislature a sweeping police accountability bill, threatening to not sign it if they don’t address a series of changes he’s seeking, including keeping oversight of how officers are trained within his administration.

Unlike the abortion language, the policing bill emerged from the House without a veto-proof margin, complicating how lawmakers there may handle it.

“The votes for an override there would be tenuous. So we really are sort of limited in our response to this,” said state Representative Ronald Mariano, the House’s majority leader and DeLeo’s top deputy.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.