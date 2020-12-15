MBTA pushes for more federal funding after cutting service

“Without federal assistance, we will continue to face tough operational decisions and challenging choices for current and future service,” MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

The T joined with other transit agencies across the country as part of a campaign from the American Public Transportation Association to “#SavePublicTransit.”

Just a day after agreeing to scale back service early next year , the MBTA on Tuesday renewed its call for Congress to send more aid to public transit agencies whose fare revenue has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MBTA has pressed for new federal funding for months, but the latest call was striking because it so closely followed Monday’s move to cut service next year — a decision that officials said was not driven solely by financial shortfalls.

While many US agencies agencies have called for federal funding to prevent major service changes, the MBTA has adopted a different position. The agency says it would likely still reduce some train and bus service because ridership is so low, even if Congress came through with an aid package. The federal money would instead be saved for the days when ridership numbers rebound and the agency has to add back service.

The reductions approved Monday will go into effect early next year, even though the T has enough money on hand to fund service at current levels. The cuts will reduce bus service between 10 and 15 percent, subway service between 20 and 25 percent, and commuter rail about 30 percent; most changes will take effect by March. Ridership overall is running at about 25 percent of prepandemic levels, though is higher on bus routes and lower on commuter rail.

The T framed the cuts as a short-term measure, and says it will sort out service levels for the next fiscal year that begins on July 1 over the coming months. Depending on vaccines distribution, the second half of 2021 could see a significant increase in ridership, though other considerations, such as continued telework or changed travel habits, could keep many riders from returning.

The MBTA’s budget forecasts for the next year illustrate the difficult task of estimating fare revenue during an unprecedented pandemic. It is plugging gaps in the current $2.3 billion budget with aid from the federal CARES Act. But for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, the agency warns it could have a budget shortfall as high as $600 million. The T does have some flexibility to soften or even avoid that blow altogether by, for example, shifting funds from capital projects to cover daily operations.

In a statement Tuesday, the MBTA said new federal funds would help “avoid the potential for additional service reductions and may be able to restore some service sooner than anticipated.” Officials said the funds could also be used for repair and modernization work on the transit system, or to run more service down the road if ridership does not rebound sooner.

In Congress, COVID-19 relief talks have sputtered for months, but there have been promising signs in Washington this week. Democratic and Republican leaders met Tuesday afternoon to work on a deal, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress was “not leaving until we finish this package.”

Under a proposal from a bipartisan group of moderate senators, US transit agencies would get a total of $15 billion; that’s less than the $32 billion they have lobbied for, but nonetheless would be a significant help for agencies such as the MBTA.

Meanwhile, a T board member is also calling out the state Legislature. At the meeting Monday, Brian Lang said he was “amused” by state lawmakers who have criticized MBTA service cuts and fare hikes over the years, arguing they should put their money where their mouths are and get the Legislature to provide more funding for transit.

“Why aren’t you organizing your colleagues up at Beacon Hill to do something about this and come up with a sustainable fiscal plan so we don’t have to make cuts, so we don’t have to raise fares?” Lang said.

The state House of Representatives approved revenue measures to fund transportation in March, just one week before the pandemic began, that included a 5-cent gas tax increase and changes to corporate tax rates. The state Senate, however, declined to take the package up.

During state budget deliberations, lawmakers also considered tapping into the state’s rainy day fund to help the MBTA, but ultimately rejected the idea.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.