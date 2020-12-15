MBTA violated open meeting law with police order, AG’s office says

In early June, when street protests challenging police use of force were gripping the nation, the MBTA came under fire from advocates for working with Boston Police to bus dozens of officers to demonstrations. The oversight board issued a directive cutting off the long-standing practice , even though board members did not hold a public meeting to vote on the decision.

Instead, its chairman, Joseph Aiello, surveyed three of the other four board members and then relayed the group’s belief the agency should not transport law enforcement except for its own Transit Police department.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office found board members violated the open meeting law, which requires public access to agency deliberations, as well as the keeping of minutes and advanced notice of the meeting.

“Discussing and reaching a consensus regarding how the Board would advise the MBTA General Manager regarding the use of MBTA buses for transporting non-MBTA police officers to demonstrations is clearly a matter within the Board’s jurisdiction and is precisely the type of deliberative action that the Open Meeting Law requires be conducted in an open and accessible manner,” assistant attorney general Elizabeth Carnes Flynn wrote in the determination, which was issued Dec. 9.

The open meeting complaint was originally filed by state Representative Timothy Whelan, a Cape Cod Republican who was previously a Massachusetts state police sergeant. Whelan said at the time that he was “making the case that transparency matters.”

The MBTA had argued that the private deliberations between board members did not constitute a meeting, because they did not take a vote on the issue, and because Aiello did not share other members’ perspectives when talking with individual board members. Flynn disagreed that those factors validated the discussions.

The AG’s office ordered the agency to follow the rules going forward, and directed the MBTA’s board to create minutes of the meeting “to the best of its ability, using any means available to it, including notes and the recollections.”

Aiello, who has served as the board’s chairman since it was created in 2015, said he did not contest the finding.

“We are accepting the finding and will be implementing the requirements of the finding, and I am confident we will learn from this experience,” Aiello said.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.