Medway coalition to tackle youth substance use

Medway recently announced the launch of a new community group to combat alcohol, drug, and tobacco use among young people in town.

Developed over the past year by school officials and other community members, the Substance Use Prevention Medway Coalition was formally established at a virtual event in November. Organizers said that data from the MetroWest Adolescent Health Survey administered to Medway students shows youth substance use has remained consistent in the town for about a decade.

Over the coming year, the coalition aims to increase its membership and apply for a federal Drug-Free Communities grant to support its work. At the virtual event, attendees learned about the work of similar coalitions in other communities.