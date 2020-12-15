Parents and siblings ask Globe Santa to help make their Christmas merrier

But inevitably, there are also requests from siblings who have honed their protective instincts and ask not for themselves, but for younger brothers and sisters.

Every year, thousands of letters asking for Globe Santa’s assistance are submitted by parents, grandparents, and guardians who want their children to know they were not forgotten at Christmas.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston-area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org .

One such letter arrived in Globe Santa’s mailbox recently from a 13-year-old girl whose family migrated from Cape Verde to a city southwest of Boston.

She wrote that her mother takes good care of the family, which includes her 12- and 9-year-old sisters, but that this year has been especially hard on them.

“My mom . . . can’t write in English,” the 13-year-old explained. “And she hasn’t been to work in one month because they said to stay home for this pandemic.”

The teen went on to say that both of her sisters work hard at their studies and pitch in at home. When it comes to presents, she added, the girls aren’t fussy.

“We would love for you Santa [to] give anything that you think would help my two sisters,” she wrote. “I’m sure they would love anything.”

Reading the meticulous penmanship and thoughtful prose, it would be easy to forget that the request comes from a 13-year-old girl.

In the last sentence, though, her vernacular offered a somewhat subtle reminder.

“Just want to say that you are awesome and keep making kids happy,” she wrote.

Her family will receive a visit from Globe Santa this year, along with more than 20,000 others, so that her sisters find gifts under their Christmas tree.

Another family on Globe Santa’s list is a mother from Boston and her 6-year-old son.

Like so many Massachusetts’ residents, the single mother lost her job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am not able to provide like I normally do,” she wrote. “I am currently out of work and my unemployment is still going through the pending process, leaving me helpless as far as necessities for the household.”

The pair has persevered through tough times before, she wrote, and until now, she’s taken care of everything herself.

In these past several months, however, her finances reached the breaking point.

“I will do my best as I always have,” she wrote. “But I would also like to ask . . . if my household could receive help through the Globe Santa program.”

Her 6-year-old is a “wonderful” boy, she said, and she wants to make sure he experiences the excitement of a visit from Santa.

Like the sisters mentioned above, he’s also not one to be picky about presents.

“My son is very grateful and truly kind, so pretty much anything brings a smile to his face,” her letter concluded.

Globe Santa will deliver gifts to these two families, along with thousands of others throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts, thanks to the generous donors who support the program.

Since 1956, individuals, businesses, school systems, social groups,— and others have supported Globe Santa’s mission to deliver joy to needy families at Christmas.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children in 16,806 families.

You can contribute to making a child happy this Christmas by visiting globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.