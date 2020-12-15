Priest who gave Sen. Ted Kennedy’s funeral homily charged in sex assault case

It wasn’t immediately clear who’s representing Hession, and information on the dates and locations of the alleged rapes and assault wasn’t immediately available.

A Barnstable Superior Court grand jury on Friday indicted Rev. Mark R. Hession, 62, on two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery of a person under 14, and one count of witness intimidation, court records show. An arraignment date will be set in January, according to prosecutors.

A Catholic priest who delivered the funeral homily for the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy in 2009 was indicted Friday on charges of rape and indecent assault of a child under 14, according to legal filings.

“Father Mark Hession is and has been suspended from active priestly ministry since 2019,” the Diocese of Fall River said in a statement Tuesday. “A priest on leave is not permitted to exercise public ministry nor present himself as a priest in public settings.”

The statement said the diocese learned of the criminal investigation after Hession was placed on leave in March of last year for sending what church officials at the time described as “inappropriate communications” that he had sent to “several adult parishioners.”

On Tuesday, the diocese said it “has been cooperating with this [criminal] investigation from the outset, and will continue to do so. The Diocese of Fall River is committed to ensuring the safety of all children and adults.”

Hession had previously served as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Seekonk before being appointed in 2018 to the same position at Holy Family Parish in Taunton, according to the diocese’s website. He had also previously been the pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville and Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Osterville, the website says.

The Boston Globe in 2009 referred to Hession as the Kennedy “family priest on Cape Cod,” and Hession said during Senator Kennedy’s funeral Mass that year that “we bring with us treasured memories” of the legendary lawmaker.

“Memories not only of national leader and a master legislator, but of a beloved husband, a great father, a terrific grandfather, a sweet uncle, a dear friend, a trusted colleague, a wise mentor,” Hession told the congregation.

He said he knew “Ted and Vicki and their family as their parish priest. My sources of reflection are the scriptures and the pastoral experience of ministering to Ted and his family. My vision, like yours, can’t encompass the totality of his life. My memories, seen through the lens of a Catholic parish priest, are about how one person, one man, a husband, a father, a public figure, a Catholic and a citizen, tried to meet the tests of the kingdom of Matthew’s gospel. To know him as a pastor was to be introduced to the Kennedy family. The senator led the family.”

