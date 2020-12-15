Public safety crews prepare for heavy snowfall, power outages from looming storm

Snowfall accumulation is expected to create issues with travel and commuting Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The storm, which is expected to begin around sunset Wednesday, is projected to bring “6 to 10 inches or more” of snow in the southeast part of the state, according to Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

State public safety officials are making preparations as heavy snowfall and gusty winds are expected to disrupt travel and cause flooding and power outages across Massachusetts late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The state Department of Transportation will deploy snow and ice operations throughout the state as the snowfall begins, said MassDOT spokeswoman Kristen Pennucci. As standard protocol before storms, highways and roads will be pretreated with magnesium chloride when necessary.

“If drivers go out on the roadways, they are advised to always wear seatbelts, minimize distractions, turn off or put away cellphones and devote full attention to what is ahead on the road,” Pennucci said.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, MEMA will transition the State Emergency Operations Center from Level 1 to Level 2 operations, which will include a “with a hybrid of in person and virtual [Emergency Support Function] liaisons.”

“We continue to monitor the storm, coordinate with partners, and will activate the state EOC tomorrow night,” said Christopher Besse, a MEMA spokesman.

Though it’s difficult to predict where the most snow will fall since the storm will reform off the mid-Atlantic coast, “higher amounts are expected south of the Mass Pike,” Simpson said.

Peak snowfall rates are expected to be 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to a MEMA statement. The heaviest snow will come overnight, Simpson said.

During the most severe storms, MassDOT can deploy up to 700 personnel for snow and ice removal operations on more than 15,000 lane miles of roadway across the state, Pennucci said. The department has access to over 3,900 pieces of equipment for snow operations, including plows and front-end loaders.

However, the storm is expected to be fairly standard for the time of the year.

“It’s a typical storm, not unusual going into winter,” Simpson said.

Minor wind damage and drifting snow may cause “isolated power outages,” according to MEMA.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 45 mph over the Cape Cod and the Islands, the statement said. Coastal flooding in the Cape and Islands may reach 1 to 2 feet during high tide early Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures in the Boston area will be in the upper 20s and 30s in the days following the storm, Simpson said. The average for the area in early December is 42 degrees.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.