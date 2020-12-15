Roof tiles of razed Everett church find new use

A section of a former Everett church recently demolished will live on as part of another church in the city.
The Neighborhood Developers razed St. Therese’s Church as part of the nonprofit’s project to build affordable housing and a health care center on the Broadway site.
As contractors were completing removal of the roof, St. Anthony’s Church contacted TND Executive Director Rafael Mares about the possibility of using some of the removed roof tiles for its own ongoing roof replacement project, which had run short of tiles.
Mares said TND was able to meet the request with the help of its contractor, Bald Hill Builders, who carefully removed the remaining tiles to ensure they could be reused. The timing of the request was fortuitous since the tiles were due for disposal the following day.
TND is saving other architectural elements of St. Therese’s to incorporate them in a small planned park that also will have an exhibit on the parish’s history.
