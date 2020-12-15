Roof tiles of razed Everett church find new use

A section of a former Everett church recently demolished will live on as part of another church in the city.

The Neighborhood Developers razed St. Therese’s Church as part of the nonprofit’s project to build affordable housing and a health care center on the Broadway site.

As contractors were completing removal of the roof, St. Anthony’s Church contacted TND Executive Director Rafael Mares about the possibility of using some of the removed roof tiles for its own ongoing roof replacement project, which had run short of tiles.